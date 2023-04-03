Home Entertainment Decorating with a mirror: ideas on how to decorate
Decorating with a mirror: ideas on how to decorate

Large, small, framed or not, from traditional to the most modern, mirrors have become a wildcard piece and an excellent ally in decoration. This is because they offer great advantages for those who want to redecorate the rooms, provide a sense of spaciousness to the space and give an even more charming touch to the environment.

For you to choose the ideal model, we have put together some tips and advantages for setting up a mirror decoration in your home. Continue reading and check out all our suggestions in this article.

Advantages of using mirrors in decoration

Learn about some advantages and benefits for your home decor if you use mirrors as allies. Check out:

Helps expand spaces

One of the main advantages of using a mirror in decoration is the sense of spaciousness it provides. This is because the mirror manages to give the impression that the environment is larger than it actually is. Therefore, it is usually very suitable for small environments.

To achieve this effect, it is worth noting that the larger the piece is, the greater the feeling of amplitude will also be. In addition, you need to position the mirror strategically, occupying part of the wall or the entire space, for example.

Make the environment brighter

Mirrors also help to brighten up the room. After all, the piece has the power to reflect the light that is directed to its surface, be it natural or artificial. In this way, this enhances clarity, giving an air of lightness to the environment. A tip is to position the mirror so that the light falls on it and returns to the environment, in addition to investing in white walls.

It’s a great decorative item.

The mirror is a decorative item that never goes out of style. For this, there are different styles, designs and finishes to please all tastes. However, it is important that you take into account the rest of the decoration of the room so that everything harmonizes with each other and is not overdone.

It is an element for balance

Mirrors are one of the key elements of Feng Shui to align the balance of energies in the house. This millennial art understands that objects such as mirrors can scare away negative energies. In this way, it is recommended to use this piece at the entrance door and at the end of very long corridors so that the energy that enters through the place hits the mirror and returns.

Tips on how to make a mirror decoration

Now that you know all the advantages of using mirrors in your home decor, check out some tips to take into account when installing yours. Look:

know where to hang

If you want to hang the mirror, it’s important to understand what’s behind the chosen wall. You can, for example, pass a gas or water pipe that when drilling the wall could compromise.

Also, remember that mirrors duplicate furniture, walls, and objects in the room. Therefore, using them in decoration can serve as an ally to expand the space, as well as having the opposite effect, compromising visibility and leaving the room polluted.

Bet on the ideal mirror model

There are different types of mirrors available for you to buy. Be they the traditional rectangular models, sandblasted, with geometric shapes and with striking frames. Besides, of course, the size it will occupy in space. Therefore, pay attention to all the details of the room to choose the ideal type.

combine different sizes

Instead of a unique room with personality, you can create a room with different sizes, positions and models of mirrors. Resorting to alternatives like this works very well in decoration, giving an idea of ​​movement and originality.

Mirror decorating inspirations

Decorative black mirror with an intricate frame above a white sideboard.
Trio of hexagonal mirrors in a minimalist decor.
Mirror that looks like a window full of squares.
Room with gilded mirror, potted plant and straw armchair.
Entrance hall with ceiling-length mirror and suspended sideboard.
Wall with a mix of paintings and mirrors.
Chest of drawers in light wood with a standing mirror on the side and clean decor.
Sideboard in light wood with a mirror with a different and stylish shape.
Mix of round mirrors on a white wall in the living room.
Retro style mirror with details with rustic sideboard with decorative items.
Double bedroom with mirror with black frame.
Classic framed mirror above a fireplace in the living room.

Your home even more modern and spacious with the right mirrors

