Decoration tips to make a June Party at home

A June celebration It is one of the most anticipated times of the year. Its typical food and decor make the month of June even more special! In addition to parties and fairs, celebrating São João at home is a good idea to have fun with friends and family.

To organize a festival at home, in addition to creativity, organization is essential. “Before starting preparations, make a detailed list of everything you need for the party. This will help to avoid unnecessary purchases and better organize the budget”, warns Robson Mikio, Head of Marketing at Combrasil.

Expert advises consider the number of guests, decoration, typical foods and drinks, and write everything down. With that in mind, check out some tips to organize a delicious and unforgettable Festa Junina:

colorful flags

The little flags are a classic element of the June festivities. Hang them throughout the house, on porches, hallways and walls. In addition to the classic models, already sold ready-made, it is possible to use creativity at this time and create personalized flags.

Use colorful fabrics, such as calico, to create the flags and make the environment more cheerful and festive. Another idea is to insert different designs and prints in each one of them, for that, just use the collage technique.

Balloons and lanterns

Fill the room with colorful balloons and paper lanterns. They bring a festive air and help create a lively atmosphere. Choose vibrant colors, such as red, yellow, green, and orange, to keep with the June theme.

Continues after advertising

theme table

Decorate the main table with a checkered or calico tablecloth. Use colored plastic plates, cups and cutlery to create contrast. Add typical elements such as small straw hats, vases of wildflowers and decorative flags. Here are some inspirations to decorate the details of the table set at Festa Junina.

And of course the typical food cannot be missing. “To save money, look for recipes that use more affordable and seasonal ingredients. Take advantage of seasonal products, such as hominy, popcorn, peanuts, pea soup, cornmeal, couscous and farofa. Do some research in advance in search of promotions and discounts at local supermarkets”, reveals the Head of Marketing for the food brand. Here, you can check out a varied menu of recipes typical of this time of year.

flower arrangements

Country flowers are a great request to decorate the house at this time of year. Place them in colorful vases or even recycled glass bottles. Flowers such as sunflowers, daisies and astromelias are great options to bring the country and cheerful atmosphere of the June festival.

For a more elaborate idea, you can choose to decorate the flowers themselves with colorful scraps or even make handmade arrangements with yo-yos.

themed items

Use elements related to the Festa Junina, such as straw hats, São João balloons, paper bonfires, flags, colored ribbons and whatever else your creativity allows. These items can be placed around the house and added to decorating arrangements to create an authentic ambiance.

Remember to adapt the decorating tips to the available space in your home and let your creativity flow to make the Festa Junina even more fun and thematic.

Continues after advertising

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

