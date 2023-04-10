Photo: Rafael Renzo / Disclosure

A trend in recent years, the integration between environments is a great solution for those who want to gain space in the plant. But anyone who thinks it’s simply removing the walls is wrong. In fact, for a cohesive project it is very important to think about factors such as furniture arrangement, colors and floors. Therefore, I have gathered here some decorating tips to create integrated environments.

Pioneers of Integration

The concept of partial integration that we see in many projects came from lofts, apartments that are almost completely integrated. Lofts were born in New York in the 1970s from factory sheds and refrigerators converted to residential use. They were a cheap option for artists at the time to turn into studios and, little by little, they began to be used as we know them today. Interesting, huh? I already commented in the OMA column about the Industrial Style that emerges from these sheds, just click here to check it out.

The idea of ​​not having walls as physical and visual obstacles between environments helps create spacious, fluid rooms, with good circulation and that make everyday life more dynamic. And to increase this dynamism, especially in the look, some tricks can and should be used. Starting with what you notice right away: the colors.

Colors to unite or separate environments

Colors play a fundamental role in the integration (or division) of environments. If the idea is to join the kitchen to the living room, look for a color for the walls that communicates with both environments. This technique creates an important visual unit.

Or, if you have a larger apartment and you don’t need to save space, color can be a good tool to show that a room is a room, and another room is another room, despite the fact that there are no walls. This joke can be a good choice for those who don’t want to fall into integration!

Floors: all on the same floor!

Just like colors, the floor is a decoration factor to be taken into consideration. To integrate the balcony with the living room and gain a few meters of living space, choose the same floor! After all, the idea is to have a unique atmosphere, and this integration can also be extended to the kitchen. In this case, think of a floor that does not suffer from unforeseen culinary events.

Oh! And a golden tip is to invest in rugs to leave each space with its own characteristic, despite the integration. They are also a great option if the apartment has different floors per room, interconnecting them.

Shelves, screens, sofa sideboards…

Finally, think of furniture that prioritizes dialogue between rooms. Why not think of a hollow bookcase as a divider between bedroom and living room? This is a solution that works very well to integrate the intimate area and increase your circulation area without losing privacy. Another technique to be explored is the use and abuse of glasses. Despite being a physical barrier, they manage to maintain visual dialogue between rooms.

Now that we’ve seen some decorating solutions to create integrated environments, here are some projects that will surely inspire you. The first one, by Si Saccab Arquitetura, measures 95m² and has a fully integrated living room: veranda, living room and kitchen without any barriers. Just notice how she uses rugs and coverings to reinforce the integration.

Photos: Rafael Renzo / Disclosure

In this other project, by Helô Marques Arquitetura, the floor plan is 260m² and the kitchen is integrated into the living room and dining room. In addition, the apartment also has a master suite integrated into the library. Here, the architect chose to place a different floor in the kitchen to differentiate it. As for the bedroom, a sliding door was the solution to integrate environments without losing privacy.

Photos: Rafael Renzo / Disclosure

And finally, I selected Loft projects to show how integration can be done in different ways through decoration. I hope all these tips have encouraged you to bet on integrated environments!

