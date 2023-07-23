Decorations and works of art reflect the soul of CASACOR SC projects

A production of spaces is essential to bring more personality and give soul to an architectural project. Works of art and decorative objects can be wildcard elements to transform an environment and bring an iconic look.

Maria Ondina Garcia and Eluize Mendes – Address Samar. Project by CASACOR Santa Catarina | Balneario Camboriu. (Lio Simas/CASACOR)

At CASACOR Balneário Camboriú, the importance of these elements gained strength through projects that rely on arrangements that bring life to environments.

Keli Maksimiuk and Rafaela Rosa – Man Cave by Quality Home. Project by CASACOR Santa Catarina | Balneario Camboriu. (Lio Simas/CASACOR)

For designers Jairo Lopes and Doug Monteiro, from Klaxon Design Studiobetting on decorative resources to offer a welcoming experience is the secret to the success of Reading rooma official bookstore of this edition.

Klaxon Design Studio – Reading Room. Project by CASACOR Santa Catarina | Balneario Camboriu. (Lio Simas/CASACOR)

“We must have the sensitivity to capture what is emotionally important to the client and what moves him: a color, a texture, an object, something that moves. Books, works, objects, items that take you to a special place. The list is long on this issue”, comment the professionals.

Moacir Schmitt Jr and Salvio Moraes Jr – Cabana 16 by DECA. Project by CASACOR Santa Catarina | Balneario Camboriu. (Lio Simas/CASACOR)

Another production highlight at CASACOR BC takes the signature of the CASA design studio. They signed the space Cabana 16 by DECAwhich balances brownish wood tones with the white veneer, and divides spaces such as the kitchen and bathroom.

Moacir Schmitt Jr and Salvio Moraes Jr – Cabana 16 by DECA. Project by CASACOR Santa Catarina | Balneario Camboriu. (Lio Simas/CASACOR)

The compilation of objects and works found in stores Houses with Soul, Cosmos Gallery and Pangeasew a beach proposal chicwhich could be anywhere on the map, including the coast of Santa Catarina.

– (Lio Simas/CASACOR)

“Even though production is the last stage of the project, it is the main one, as writes, interprets, translates and gives signs of its intention. It can either bring down a project or make it bigger, nothing will help if I am not aware of where the creation started until it reaches production”, comments Moacir Schmitt.

Moacir Schmitt Jr and Salvio Moraes Jr – Cabana 16 by DECA. Project by CASACOR Santa Catarina | Balneario Camboriu. (Lio Simas/CASACOR)

At Cabana 16, Moacir comments that the big bet was to invest in natural and handmade materials that have a more laid-back look and combine with the chosen coverings. O marble talks to strawthe industrialized dialogue with the handcrafted artifact that transmits the essence of the place, the soul of the space.

