Decortiles – A question of angle

While the Cartesian mind loves square and rectangular shapes, nature almost always prefers to think, and design, outside the box. Just look at how rare right angles are in this artist’s portfolio – clearly more interested in the bold efficiency of circles, meanders, spirals, fractals and, to a large extent, fascinating hexagonal patterns.

Kroma Hex Desert and Fendi MT 18×20.8 | Photographer: Pedro Ocanhas | Project: FGMF Arquitetura

Yes, hexagons are literally everywhere. In the structure of molecules, in crystalline systems, snake scales, insect eyes and turtle shells. They are the geometrically perfect solution of two simple masterpieces of nature: the honeycomb and the snowflake.

In human creations, especially in architecture, the shape often associated with the beehive also shines. This season, it appears in porcelain tiles that surprise and escape the ordinary, emphasizing some of the primordial characteristics of this irreverent geometric figure. They are timeless pieces, masters in the art of versatility, capable of transforming any space into something more. More creative, dynamic and, without a doubt, more harmonious.

One of the notable debuts is the Solos series, which features 18×20.8cm hexagonal porcelain tiles inspired by the essence of the earth, the source of all nutrition and material wealth. The earth symbolizes structure, sustenance, fertility and abundance, but also persistence and down to earth, as you inevitably only harvest what you sow.

Hex Chevron Terracotta Soils | Solos Hex Fendi and Shell MA 18×20.8cm

In Solos, we find Shell, Fendi, Clay, Cotto and Terracotta, five colors that pay homage to a wide range of natural raw materials, such as shells, rocks and clay itself in some of its different manifestations.

Each shade of Solos can be found in two variations, both with a matte finish: while the basic version (Hex) has the natural appearance of materials that come from the earth, Chevron displays, in high and clear relief, an irresistible reinterpretation organic look of the classic herringbone pattern.

The fun is exploring the infinite possibilities of mixing colors and textures, creating unique layouts. Masterpieces as exclusive as those often designed by nature.

Solos can be used on residential and commercial floors with medium to moderate traffic, wet internal floors and walls in internal or external areas, including swimming pools. It works to create everything from large panels to details, cutouts, backsplashes, half-walls, voilà… whatever your imagination allows!

Another new addition to the Decortiles catalogue, Kroma appropriates the sophisticated and minimalist shine of the finest metals and minerals to create a collection of porcelain tiles designed to create impressive effects on residential and commercial walls.

Kroma Hex Velvet Pearl. Silver, Desert, Gold and Copper MT 18×20.8cm |Photo: SLA Photo Estúdio

The 18×20.8cm hexagonal pieces are available in five colors with a seductive touch: Copper, Desert, Gold, Pearl and Silver. In the name of each of them, the word “velvet” comes first, as in the example: “Kroma Hex Velvet Copper MT”. And, yes, that means that the finish, despite being metallic, can also be wonderfully velvety.

Despite representing boldness and novelty, hexagonal patterns did not make their debut on walls and floors last season.

Hexagonal tiles have been one of the preferred architectural ornaments of fabulous Islamic mosques since at least the 13th century. In the 19th century, hexagonal terracotta tiles were fashionable throughout the French Riviera. At the beginning of the 20th century, bathrooms in North American suburbs gained hexagonal tiles, often forming floral patterns. In Brazil, little pieces and similar patterns were widely used in the 1950s and 1960s, which is why they are still part of many people’s emotional memories.

Sampa Hex Cimento, Grey, Fendi and Off White MA 18×20.8cm

Today the hives are super modern and technological, as in Sampa, an already renowned series of minimalist and urban porcelain tiles by Decortiles, which, this season, gained the unprecedented hexagonal shape.

Available in Off White, Fendi, Gray and Cement tones, the pieces, perfect for those who opt for discretion, measure 18×20.8cm, have a matte finish and can be found in versions for floors and walls in the most diverse environments.

