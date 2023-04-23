Decortiles – An extension of you

Identity and essence are indispensable when the primary intention is to feel good in the space, enjoy the habitat to the fullest and perceive a lot of oneself in the place created to call one’s own.

Amidst the universe of endless possibilities presented by engineering and architecture for housing, coexistence and leisure, to find in the finished project a true self-portrait is to realize that the objective was achieved with mastery, and to note that every bit of the much that was deposited for success was worth it. of the work.

Oasis!

This extension of oneself projected into the finished environment is only possible with generous portions of harmony. Integrating together, with delicacy and beauty, what was thought with what was executed is indeed a success. This country house exemplifies how essential the period prior to the development of the project is – a detailed conversation is essential to understand exactly what is expected and how much can be delivered – and here it was delivered! “In this house, elegance and rusticity characterize the entire architectural complex created in the midst of nature. The premises of this project, also involving the choice of finishes, were based on the initial wishes of the family to have a harmonious, rustic and at the same time cozy environment, thus becoming their oasis on weekends”, points out the architect. responsible, Djalma Vasconcelos.

A paradise built with many hands and a good dose of communicative interaction: beauty and functionality were requested, and the delivery also included an extra warmth addition. “Contrasting with the grandeur created with the volumes of the building and its openings framing the landscape, we created a long-lined courtyard surrounding the pool and unifying what was built with the natural surroundings”, comments Djalma.

Turquoise Atoll MA 15x15cm, Garda Camel EXT 19.7x120cm | Project: Djalma Vasconcelos arqhouse | Photo: Leticia Galvao

integrative effect

The harmony of an environment is directly linked to the choices idealized for it. Textures, coatings, openings and decorative objects need to be aligned so that there is unity in the final result. It is an achievement worthy of contemplation. “The effect of continuity proposed in this courtyard was largely due to the fact that we were right when deciding on the cladding. Garda – porcelain tile by Decortiles with a woody texture and a balanced print – has an appearance similar to wood, which can also be seen on the roofs and apparent structures of the building”, emphasizes the architect.

Djalma also draws attention to the functionality of the work designed with a coating inspired by natural material: “unlike wood, which requires constant maintenance and can suffer from bad weather, the woody porcelain tile used in the house is more resistant than the natural material – which in this environment it is fully exposed to the sun and humidity. Another positive feature of Garda is its subtle, light print that easily blends in with the other elements of the project,” he points out.

Elements such as the house’s pool: strategically positioned in the architectural complex created, it follows the same line as the other constructive and natural points, pursuing linearity and the integrative effect. “It acts as an extension of the patio and the nature that surrounds it”, adds Djalma.

The sky reflected at home

In this idea of ​​integrating the entire environment, the sky inevitably composes the landscape, passing itself off as the most extraordinary character in the house. Silently, he praises the infinity pool, listed in the work as a strategic point of inspiration and contemplation. “Imposing for its beauty and also for its size, the infinity pool visually unifies sky and water, in a dazzling palette of different shades of blue. In this context, the Atol Turquesa cladding prints and materializes the concept created and imagined for the area; The light, delicate and celestial blue predominates in this exuberant natural constructed set”, points out Djalma.

In fact, the chosen coating is heavenly: it exudes good vibes and translates an incredible peace from its sky-like texture. The Atol series, by Decortiles, features predominantly blue tiles and accessories, in a discreet tone. The surface of accessories has pure and simple version; the coatings, on the other hand, have the incredible lichenized effect. “The texture of the coating is a faithful portrait of natural stone, but with the superiority, technology and quality of porcelain tile”, emphasizes architect Djalma Vasconcelos.

It is a country house with a little more than what is expected: it has a converging atmosphere of beauty, comfort and well-being. It is a haven of peace; a perennial and silent private paradise where nature speaks louder.