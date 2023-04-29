Decortiles – Premeditated lightness: the refuge

To the visitors of the presented project, the imminent almost uncontrollable desire to experience every square centimeter of what was elaborated, in shapes and textures, in this admired and much requested space.

INTEGRATIVE NATURE

Searching for moments of peace is human nature. The insistent noise of everyday life gives way, albeit inevitably, to moments of solitude – which have nothing to do with solitude. A few hours alone recall the particular essence of each one and reenergize to meet the new stages of everyday life…

East Lead AC 120x240cm | Project: Studio AK16 | Photo: dunacontent | Partner: comtudofinishing

In the space called “O Refúgio”, Cassiana sought exactly to offer, in a grand and spectacular place, the contemplation of life, pure and essentially. “The space has approximately 90m² distributed in an integrated way. The proposal is an invitation to tranquility and well-being, ”she says. Integrated environments have even gained more and more prominence in architectural works, and it is understandable: they make places more fluid. Such integration celebrates the union of nuances of architecture and decoration that can increase the comfort of residents, adding practicality to routines. The integrated aesthetic also provides spaciousness to the scenery, which, in itself, pleases the eye and physically favors the components of the space.

In “O Refúgio”, it is the integrality that allows echoing the originality of the items composed there, seasoning the environment with elegance, modernity and a lot of personality. “The choice of coatings and the mix of noble materials and textures such as marble, wood and natural fibers, resulted in a calm and elegant atmosphere to live and receive. The organic elements contrast with the straight lines and the presence of nature inside the house is a strong point of the project: the composition of plants embraces the space, in addition to the choice of quality furniture”, points out the architect.

original sophistication

“O Refúgio” extols an extremely contemporary and original living and dining room – an impressive characteristic, possible due to the diversity mentioned by the professional. We noticed in the project charming details of an exuberant and equally attractive organic green, and we found in the chosen porcelain tile a call to a full-bodied, strong and haughty nature.

Oriente Chumbo, by Decortiles, plays a very important role in this scenario. The cladding was chosen to highlight the leisure area – and precious reunions after intense activities in the surrounding universe. Porcelain tiles are not only giant in beauty and sophistication, but they actually have a maxiformat. Measuring 120x240cm, it enhances the environment and makes it an oasis of admiration – this is what happens with the slabs: pieces of large proportions that can cover an entire surface, giving the space an air of continuity.

In addition to its generous format, Oriente Chumbo is extremely rich in texture: it makes reference to basalt, a monochromatic and homogeneous stone with almost no graphics, but with an incredible touch of luminous details.

Take refuge within yourself: here is a bold suggestion. Boldness that finds its reason for being in the natural elements of the environment. The ballasts, the basalt, the organic converge to an infinite certainty of belonging to this powerful place where a genuine feeling – and wanting – well reigns…