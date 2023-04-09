It was in this harmonious, synesthetic and ultra-necessary context that the charming gourmet kitchen developed by architect Carol Bezerra emerged. With its feet rooted in minimalism, the project plays with the perfect antithesis between the delicacy of the materials used and the tasty excitement of the room, characterized by multiple meetings and delicious meals. The space gains an air of grandeur from the mix of coatings in light tones, in incredible contrast with the infinite possibilities intrinsic to the most accessed place in the house. The kitchen is, in fact, where everything happens.

Required integration

The kitchen ceased to be an alien, out of place and lifeless piece, to become the center of attention of the home and of everyone who inhabits it. The room gained protagonist status for family and friends: pure warmth, unforgettable moments, incredible productions, guaranteed laughter.

Big or small, gourmet kitchens also meet the joy proposed for the most awaited moments of the day: endless dinners, meals filled with love, gatherings of a thousand flavors… use of different and specialized tools and equipment. Its layout is also a separate attraction: it allows comfortable accommodation for guests, ensuring contact and integration with the current cook.

Durini Gray 45x120cm | Project: Carol Bezerra | Photo: Rayssa Lorena

To celebrate conviviality in such a happy and contemplative environment, a lot of versatility in the decor and delicacy in the choices; after all, a gourmet kitchen speaks for itself! “The initial idea was to create a clean space with minimalist nuances. When thinking about the composition of these coatings, the intention was to bring a modern air to the project through color (gray) and sensoriality through the touch of the relief of the stones”, comments Carol Bezerra, about the products chosen for this project that is pleasant to see and feel: Turin and Durini.

only the essentials

Porcelain that recreates the traditional Italian terrazzo in a mixture with concrete, Turin is proof that it is possible to stand out with subtlety as a starting point. With an extremely delicate hue and satin surface, the coating signals: there is elegance and functionality in the pieces, measuring 90x90cm. Its finish allows moderate traffic of people and the overlapping of light equipment, suitable for the select gourmet kitchen that also receives Durini: in size 45x120cm, the other coating applied in the space has as its main feature a charming minimalist surface. Although in a subtle aesthetic pattern, the piece suggests a break in the monotony in the place, from the slight movement of straight horizontal lines – good dynamism to notice, in layouts that can bring combination, or an intriguing mismatch, in the environment conducive to the best encounters!

Turin Off White AC 90x90cm | Project: Carol Bezerra | Photo: Rayssa Lorena

According to the architect, “the products matched perfectly with the choice of granite countertops (more raw and austere), and with the light and translucent joinery. Speaking of aesthetics, the composition of the stones has a super interesting similarity, the textures combine perfectly, creating a beautiful composition that is pleasing to the eye”, reinforces Carol Bezerra.

beauty that works

Turim is suitable for areas with a continuous flow of people – as is the case with gourmet kitchens – and fits well in wet internal environments and external facades. Versatility is the name!

Durini comes with the same footprint: its application is ideal for residential and commercial walls, both indoors and outdoors (up to 3m in height). The tone of the piece and the play proposed between the mixture of its colors ensure easy maintenance. “Since it is an everyday space (a real kitchen) nothing better than an extremely functional product”, points out Carol Bezerra.

Durini Gray 45x120cm | Project: Carol Bezerra | Photo: Rayssa Lorena

So much practicality, when accompanied by extreme beauty, it is really the ideal option in the menu of fantastic possibilities of a gourmet kitchen.