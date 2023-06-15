Home » Deep 6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes part of the Philippines southwest of the capital
Entertainment

Deep 6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes part of the Philippines southwest of the capital

by admin
Deep 6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes part of the Philippines southwest of the capital

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A deep earthquake struck part of the Philippines southwest of the capital Manila on Thursday, but no major damage or casualties were immediately reported.

The morning’s magnitude 6.2 quake struck near Hukay, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) from the surface, according to the US Geological Survey.

Deep earthquakes are usually felt a lot but are less likely to cause major damage. Hukay is about 140 kms (87 miles) from Manila.

The Philippine National Council for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management said no major damage or injuries were immediately reported, but an assessment was underway.

The Philippines regularly experiences earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of seismic fault lines in the ocean.

The Mayón volcano, the most active in the country, is erupting and, although it is being moderate, it has forced some 18,000 people to flee its surroundings in the province of Albay, in the northeast.

See also  Raw materials, formulas, packaging, use: the beauty of clean cosmetics

You may also like

The family carnival animated movie “Kelly and Super...

Together for Change presented its government platform: what...

Dams return to the service of the country

CHI Foundation Acquires Artist Lin Shibao’s New Works,...

Deaths and rebirths of Depeche Mode

The film “Tibetan White Paper” is finished and...

Milei affirmed that “Argentina has copentín liberals” and...

Im Siwan will star in the second season...

with last-minute name changes and deals, the alliances...

Texas sends migrants by bus to Los Angeles;...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy