Deep 6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes part of the Philippines southwest of the capital

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A deep earthquake struck part of the Philippines southwest of the capital Manila on Thursday, but no major damage or casualties were immediately reported.

The morning’s magnitude 6.2 quake struck near Hukay, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) from the surface, according to the US Geological Survey.

Deep earthquakes are usually felt a lot but are less likely to cause major damage. Hukay is about 140 kms (87 miles) from Manila.

The Philippine National Council for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management said no major damage or injuries were immediately reported, but an assessment was underway.

The Philippines regularly experiences earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of seismic fault lines in the ocean.

The Mayón volcano, the most active in the country, is erupting and, although it is being moderate, it has forced some 18,000 people to flee its surroundings in the province of Albay, in the northeast.