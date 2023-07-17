by Oliver on July 15, 2023 in Featured, Reviews

Almost five decades after their legendary (the end of the Mark III– band phase sealing) appearance in the ice rink of Liebenau Deep Purple (in the Mark IX-occupation) Graz again – this time in the Outdoor arena B the town hall.

In view of the rainy weather, it is gratifying that the location is covered. As Mother’s Cake Annoyingly, they start their set fifteen minutes earlier than the official timetable dictated, but numerous visitors still stand in the rain outside the actual boundary: while it piles up Sardinia-style on the left in front of the stage, practically reigns supreme on the right gaping emptiness.

Bis Deep Purple will be on stage punctually at 9 p.m., however, this arrangement should spread out and also increase to an almost sold-out, pleasantly loosely filled crowd of visitors.

Be that as it may, the people of Innsbruck Mother’s Cake live up to their reputation as a competent support act for big names (whether immortal or approaching the foothills of legendary careers) and deliver an impeccable show, reminiscent of progressive rock with all its funky tendencies Pink Floyd bis Rage Against The Machine allows – and still doesn’t steal the show because the craftsmanship works, but the songwriting leaves quite cold on an emotional level. The really good hooks and melodies are missing, it grabs the most striking, like the banal President-Sledgehammer, persistently stuck.

No question: Mother’s Cake know what they do and basically don’t do anything wrong between some cool descents. Nevertheless, at the latest (the spontaneously extended after the actually already announced end attached, but when looking at the Bucharest show with the congruent setlist offering the same finale) Runaway and Toxic Brother noticeable lengths: the 45-minute, solid set takes a little more time than the given substance of the band justifies.

Setlist:

The Beetle

Crystals in the Sky

I’m Your President

The Sun

The Operator

Lonely Rider

Runaway

Toxic Brother

Things look quite different Deep Purple out, which is about an hour and a half after getting into the unbreakable Highway Star to the (unfortunately somewhat unblued) beauty When a Blind Man Cries to the double (a euphoric mood that drives you to a frenetically celebrated high from the very first moment). Space Truckin’ and Smoke on the Water from highlight to highlight and classic to classic, displaying an entertaining joy of playing that is second to none – surprisingly, any expectations are seamless and absolutely surpassed.

This is also due to neo-guitarist Simon McBride, who puts on a wonderfully exuberant performance and injects a healthy amount of energy into his colleagues who are almost twice his age. Bassist Roger Clover (who surpasses Hughes, who was howling in Liebenau in 1975) and the stoic power lackl Ian Paice drive the rhythm section with a calm urgency, whose tight pressure captivates the song and the solo excesses of the rest of the band, which are sprouting everywhere, in a never unstable frame grabs: unshakable, precise and lively.

But most importantly: this band just so noticeably and authentically enjoys playing – not only when Don Airey is served red wine by the waiter and then effortlessly switches from the avant-garde keyboard excursion to the bar jukebox and on to the classic medley show running unpacked). She never sounds as worn down by age as Ian Gillan physically seems to: the hands of the almost 78-year-old singer often tremble, he keeps going backstage briefly during instrumental passages and countless solos to recover his movements are generally wooden.

But he enjoys the moves that are still possible and delivered vocally simply, puts his voice into the curves (even if not all the tones are right) and, above all, wrestles with himself Lazy or Into the Fire imposing, long-drawn-out roaring.

So there really isn’t much to criticize about this evening.

Well, the newer but always old-fashioned catchy tune No Need to Shout falls a little as the only number, while the heroic Uncommon Man next to the many evergreens as easily as that Iron Maiden‘Are Anyabefore Perfect Strangers ideal stadium suitability demonstrated. A great reminder of that Deep Purple continued to write strong songs even after their iconic Heydays.

What else? The sound fits, as does the light show, the audience (who are on average already quite a few years old) have smartphones (and are willing to use them extensively to document the evening – although not as obtrusively as something with the Arctic Monkeys was the case) and the encore gets through with sparks that have long since jumped over Hush (as a cheeky tug-of-war between keyboard and guitar) and an overlong one Black Night anyway to the triumphal procession.

As damn vital as this band cheats its existence as a purely nostalgic legacy act, it makes you click your tongue – some epigones can still learn a lesson from that.

Setlist:

Highway Star

Pictures of Home

No Need to Shout

Into the Fire

[Guitar Solo]

Uncommon Man

Lazy

When a Blind Man Cries

Anya

[Keyboard Solo]

Perfect Strangers

Space Truckin‘

Smoke on the Water Encore:

Hush

[Bass Solo]

Black Night

similar posts

Print article

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

