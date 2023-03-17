In May 2023 you can look forward to experiencing the unifying coming together of rock and classical nobility on a brand new, euphoric album called “Drastic Symphonies”. On “Drastic Symphonies” Def Leppard’s most bombastic songs can be found in dramaturgically even bigger and more exciting sounding new interpretations – recorded in conjunction with London’s legendary The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
Have along DEF LEPPARD not only taken apart and rearranged some of their most famous tracks, but also some of their insider tips. For the most part, the audio recordings of the original tapes were used and re-recorded together with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The album also features new vocal and guitar tracks, all culminating in breathtakingly beautiful symphonic arrangements. At some points you can even hear Joe Elliott in a duet with his younger self.
Singer Joe Elliott comments: “Def Leppard has always enjoyed certain dips and detours from the all-too-predictable path – like working with Tim McGraw, Taylor Swift and Alison Krauss. When we got the offer to recreate songs from our back catalog with the Royal Philharmonic, we jumped at it straight away. While we’re far from being the first band to do something like this, the chance to work directly with an orchestra on Abbey Road on some of our slightly more orchestrated songs was just too tempting to pass up .”
This album offers a daring and entirely new take on Def Leppard’s most popular songs.
The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in March 2022. Produced by Def Leppard, Ronan McHugh & Nick Patrick (the producers behind RPO albums featuring Elvis, Roy Orbison, Beach Boys and Buddy Holly material), arrangements were made by Eric Gorfain (Neil Diamond, Ryan Adams, Christina Aguilera).
Guitarist Phil Collen adds: “When the offer came up to do an orchestral album with RPO, we were honored. But we didn’t want to just gossip the orchestra about our recordings so far. We decided to create something very special – something classic but in a brand new way that would work in the context of ‘Drastic Symphonies’. Accordingly, we recorded new parts, remixed existing sounds, partly took out our instruments to give the orchestra room to breathe – literally made a new album. The whole process was incredibly inspirational and culminated with the RPO recording live at London’s Abbey Road Studios. A true team effort that took up a large part of the year. ‘Drastic Symphonies’ is everything at the same time: a new Def Leppard album, a greatest hits and more album with a few rarely heard songs, and also an RPO album. We think it’s perfect. We are so proud of what Drastic Symphonies has become and can’t wait to share it with the world.”
The album will be available on CD, double LP (black vinyl), limited double LP (color vinyl), limited double picture LP, CD/Blu-Ray (Atmos) and digital-only.
„Drastic Symphonies“ Tracklist:
• Turn To Dust
• Paper Sun
• Animal
• Pour Some Sugar on Me (Stripped version)
• Hysteria
• Love Bites
• Goodbye For Good This Time
• Love
• Gods Of War
• Angels (Can’t Help You Now)
• Bringin’ On the Heartbreak
• Switch 625
• Too Late for Love
• When Love & Hate Collide
• Kings Of the World
TOUR DATES:
16.06. Atlanta, GA – Truist Park
18.06. Miami Gardens, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
18.06. Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium
22.06. Washington, D.C. – Nationals Park
24.06. Flushing, NY – Citi Field
25.06. Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
28.06. Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
30.06. Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
02.07. Jacksonville, FL – TIAA Bank Field
05.07. St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium
08.07. Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
10.07. Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
12.07. Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
14.07. Cleveland, OH – FirstEnergy Stadium
15.07. Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ball Park
17.07. Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field
19.07. Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium
21.07. Denver, CO – Coors Field
05.08. Boston, MA – Fenway Park
06.08. Boston, MA – Fenway Park
08.08. Toronto, ON – Roger’s Centre
10.08. Orchard Park, NY – Highmark Stadium
12.08. Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park
14.08. Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium
16.08. Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium
19.08. Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park
21.08. San Antonio, TX – The Alamodome
22.08. Arlington, TX – Global Life Field
25.08. Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium
27.08. Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
28.08. San Diego, CA–Petco Park
31.08. Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park
02.09. Vancouver, BC – BC Place
04.09. Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium
07.09. San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park
09.09. Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Band-Links:
The post DEF LEPPARD – Announce special album “Drastic Symphonies”! appeared first on earshot.at.