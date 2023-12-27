Home » DEICIDE – “Bury The Cross… With Your Christ” just in time for the holidays
Entertainment

DEICIDE – “Bury The Cross… With Your Christ” just in time for the holidays

by admin
DEICIDE – “Bury The Cross… With Your Christ” just in time for the holidays

Peaceful times? Not with death metal legends DEICIDE, who break the holiday silence in the form of a wild new song called “Bury The Cross… With Your Christ” together with Reigning Phoenix Music.

With this, the band DEICIDE underlines their never-ending dedication to the genre and at the same time offers a brutal contrast to the traditional Christmas atmosphere, which was also captured in video form.

“Welcome to the Festival of Fools! Bow before your Almighty Lord, for the end of us all is at hand…cover the cross.”, notes Glen Benton.

Watch the video for “Bury The Cross… With Your Christ” here:

The track was created in the depths of Smoke & Mirrors, where DEICIDE set the production tone. Jeramie Kling ensured a smooth recording process, to which Taylor Nordberg’s skills also contributed. Mixing and mastering were in the hands of Josh Wilbur.

The accompanying clip is the masterful result of a multi-person team: David Brodsky (My Good Eye: Music Visuals) directed, while he was also in charge of camera work, editing, graphics and the creation of subsequent special effects. His colleague Allison Woest was involved as a producer as well as co-director/camerawoman and collaborator. Kelly Harris was responsible for special effects makeup and applied special effects. The despairing father in the video was played by Gerard Barscheski, which gives the end result a gripping human element.

The track, dripping with blasphemy, really heats up expectations for DEICIDE’s hard-hitting new album “Banished By Sin”, which is due out next year. A work written for a single purpose: to cement the band’s supremacy in the infernal death metal lands.

See also  The hardcore life-defying movie "Blind Battle" hits the Internet, and Blind An Zhijie singles out the gangster to save his daughter jqknews

On top of that, DEICIDE will be headlining the upcoming Decibel Metal & Beer Fest and will focus their setlist primarily on their albums from the early 90s. In this context, the band will resurrect the demons of their milestones “Deicide”, “Legion” and “Once Upon The Cross”. Florida Death fans shouldn’t miss this historic event!

DEICIDES are:

Glen Benton Vocals, bass
Taylor Nordberg guitar
Kevin Quirion | guitar
Steve Asheim | Drums

Band-Links:

The post DEICIDE – “Bury The Cross… With Your Christ” just in time for the holidays appeared first on earshot.at.

You may also like

Introducing MUJI’s New Air Sofa: Comfort and Convenience...

Today’s Daily Horoscope: Your Predictions for December 27,...

Special Promotion: Luzhou Laojiao Mellow and Interesting (52...

Picture book – Bluezone – HeavyPop.at

Shakira Honored with 6.5-Meter-High Statue in Hometown of...

Euro 4 cars can pollute less than Euro...

Matisse by Matisse: A Retrospective Exploration of the...

HEAVYSAURUS

Bethenny Frankel Mocks Kim Kardashian’s Christmas Decorations: A...

KPOP Legends to Attend 33rd Seoul Music Awards...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy