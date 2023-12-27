DEICIDE – “Bury The Cross… With Your Christ” just in time for the holidays

Peaceful times? Not with death metal legends DEICIDE, who break the holiday silence in the form of a wild new song called “Bury The Cross… With Your Christ” together with Reigning Phoenix Music.

With this, the band DEICIDE underlines their never-ending dedication to the genre and at the same time offers a brutal contrast to the traditional Christmas atmosphere, which was also captured in video form.

“Welcome to the Festival of Fools! Bow before your Almighty Lord, for the end of us all is at hand…cover the cross.”, notes Glen Benton.

Watch the video for “Bury The Cross… With Your Christ” here:

The track was created in the depths of Smoke & Mirrors, where DEICIDE set the production tone. Jeramie Kling ensured a smooth recording process, to which Taylor Nordberg’s skills also contributed. Mixing and mastering were in the hands of Josh Wilbur.

The accompanying clip is the masterful result of a multi-person team: David Brodsky (My Good Eye: Music Visuals) directed, while he was also in charge of camera work, editing, graphics and the creation of subsequent special effects. His colleague Allison Woest was involved as a producer as well as co-director/camerawoman and collaborator. Kelly Harris was responsible for special effects makeup and applied special effects. The despairing father in the video was played by Gerard Barscheski, which gives the end result a gripping human element.

The track, dripping with blasphemy, really heats up expectations for DEICIDE’s hard-hitting new album “Banished By Sin”, which is due out next year. A work written for a single purpose: to cement the band’s supremacy in the infernal death metal lands.

On top of that, DEICIDE will be headlining the upcoming Decibel Metal & Beer Fest and will focus their setlist primarily on their albums from the early 90s. In this context, the band will resurrect the demons of their milestones “Deicide”, “Legion” and “Once Upon The Cross”. Florida Death fans shouldn’t miss this historic event!

DEICIDES are:

Glen Benton Vocals, bass

Taylor Nordberg guitar

Kevin Quirion | guitar

Steve Asheim | Drums

