Guillermo del Toro’s version of ‘Pinocchio’ will be released in November

1905 Movie NewsA few days ago, the version of the film has determined the time of the world premiere of the film. The film will have its world premiere at the London Film Festival. It is reported that the London Film Festival will be held from October 5 to 16. The full schedule has not yet been revealed.

According to previous reports, the film will be an adaptation of the original fairy tale of “Pinocchio”, which is similar to Del Toro’s previous “Pan’s Labyrinth”. In Del Toro’s adaptation, Pinocchio’s adventure is actually a fantasy, and the Blue Fairy is the ghost of a dead girl, and the story of the adventure can be terrifying.

As for the voice actors, Pinocchio’s voice job will be handed over to young actor Gregory Mann. In terms of supporting roles, Burn Gehman will all appear in the film. In Guillermo del Toro’s plans, the production was a stop-motion animation. The performance of stop-motion animation at the box office has been very mediocre in recent years. Therefore, “Pinocchio” has previously suffered a failure and has been delayed for more than ten years.

After the film festival, according to the arrangement, the film will be released in November. Coming to streaming in December.Return to Sohu, see more

