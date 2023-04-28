Delays and cancellations on the Sarmiento Train due to a union measure

He Sarmiento train fIt works with delays, while there were also some cancellations due to a union force measure that has been carried out since this morning, for which the thousands of users must look for various alternatives to be able to travel.

“#TrenSarmiento|Service with delays and cancellations due to union force measures. 05:29 pm.”, expressed the railway company Trenes Argentinos through its social networks, but did not give more details of the conflict or inform when the service will be reestablished.

Delegate from Sarmiento: “Here you always travel badly”

People who must travel have the 1, 2 and 136 buses as an alternative, but they must take into account that there is a total blackout on Rivadavia avenue, at the height of the Floresta neighborhood of Buenos Aires, where they continue to work after the tragic collapse.

The Sarmiento Train connects the City of Buenos Aires with different Buenos Aires municipalities such as Tres de Febrero, Morón, Ituzaingó, La Matanza, Merlo, Moreno, General Rodríguez, Luján, Mercedes, Marcos Paz, General Las Heras and Lobos and the service has been running for ten days It had also been affected for three consecutive days due to delays and cancellations due to a union dispute.