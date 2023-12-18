Deli Marker Sale: Stock Up on Big Brands at Low Prices!

Big Brands Deli Marker Sale: Double-Ended Oil Paint for Only 9 Yuan

Looking to stock up on high-quality art supplies at a low price? Look no further than the Tmall Deli official flagship store, where you can score a great deal on double-ended oil paint markers.

For a limited time, the daily price of marker pens in a 24-color cloth bag, which comes with a 3-piece painting set, is only 15.12 yuan. But wait, it gets even better – after receiving a 6 yuan coupon, the final price is reduced to a mere 9.12 yuan. That’s right, you can get your hands on these versatile markers for less than 10 yuan!

What makes these markers stand out? They feature a thick and thin double throw, fiber pen tip that is wear-resistant and durable, and not easy to fluff. The oil-based ink is soluble and does not result in excessive self-ignition, while providing a full range of layering and space.

If you’re interested in taking advantage of this incredible deal, you can purchase the markers on Tmall for the discounted price of 9.12 yuan after applying the coupon.

Please note that this article is intended to share discount and promotion information, and the results are for reference only. If you need to reprint, be sure to indicate the source as Kuai Technology.

So don’t miss out on this opportunity to stock up on big brands at low prices with the Deli Marker Sale!

