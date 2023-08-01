Dellarossa and a possible agreement with Schiaretti: “There is a door ajar”

Writing Profile Córdoba

Hoy 08:21

On August 13, the Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory elections (PASO) will be held. In this framework, Pedro Dellarosa heads the Cordoba list of pre-candidates for national deputies of Together for Change that supports the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and, the governor of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales, as the formula to dispute Patricia’s internal Bullrich.

“People vote for management and Rodríguez Larreta has it, that’s why he has been gaining ground, it will be an even election against Bullrich”, he assured in ‘Con el diario del lunes’, the space of Perfil Córdoba and Punto a Punto on Channel 10.

Although he confirmed that there is an internal one in the opposition alliance, which they will seek to resolve on the second Sunday of August, he maintained that the final objective is common to all of Together for Change. “After PASO we will all be together, working together,” he said.

Asked about a potential agreement between Rodríguez Larreta and Schiaretti after the first round, Dellarosa pondered his management. “For example, he is a defender of taking his foot off the field and removing the holds. There are common issues that can allow us to give Congress a political volume to generate State policies that lead us to a more stable Argentina than the one we have now.

In that sense, he did not deny a possible rapprochement, quite the opposite: “The door is ajar, if the proposal is good and coherent.”

In this sense, he agreed with the front of fronts proposed by Schiaretti. “I fervently believe in a coalition government, where we find common causes that will lead Argentina forward. The changes that this country needs can come from Peronism, socialism, radicalism, union groups, and they are welcome,” said the former mayor of Marcos Juárez.