Deloredismo denounces “inclined court” for irregularities 9 days after the capital’s election

The leadership of Together for Change (JxC) and Rodrigo De Loredo’s teams denounced “serious irregularities” that, as they pointed out, “put the transparency” of the elections on Sunday, July 23, in suspense.

The advance of the redista and the cambiemitas partners fully aimed at the operation of the Municipal Electoral Board (JEM). Nine days before the capital’s elections, “it has not complied with the obligation to designate and make public the list of Electoral Public Prosecutors”, known as Fipes, they warned.

From the circle close to the candidate for mayor of JxC, Rodrigo de Loredo, they questioned that among the Fipes there are Peronist “militants”, as a result of “the notorious political closeness” between the professional association and the officials of the current municipal management.

The Deloredismo denounced that members of the Córdoba Bar Association carry out training to the table authorities and the Electoral Public Prosecutors, “without the existence of an agreement with said institution being known.”

In its rejection of this practice, from the evolutionist nucleus it was said that “eyewitnesses of the facts that are denounced warned that, in said training sessions, Dr. Ximena de Allende appears as a member of the Bar Association”, indicates the opposition statement .

The strong questioning of the municipal electoral authority includes the complaint for “expired deadlines” in the designation of the Fipes (30 days before the electoral act), and the publication of their list (15 days before). In this regard, the opposition affirmed that the JEM has not given any explanation for the repeated requirements presented.

From De Loredo’s environment they stated that behind this situation there is a move by the PJ to want to “put the Fipes”. In this sense, they demanded that, as indicated by the norm, Public Prosecutors be judicial officials or employees to guarantee “independence”.

“How is a party going to control the elections? The prosecutors are from the parties… not the Fipes. The PJ wants to put the Fipes”, remarked a sword from the Redista who knows by heart the legal scaffolding in electoral matters.

In this line, the cambiemitas partners of De Loredo demanded the non-intervention of the Bar Association because it is public and notorious that “the president of the association is a Peronist militant.”

In this way, the opposition pointed out its criticism of the “notorious political closeness” of the professional entity with the officials of the current municipal management.

Finally, the leadership of JxC and the De Loredo teams announced that they will make a proposal asking for the “timely intervention” of the Provincial Justice by denouncing the inaction of the local Electoral Board in the face of the “sloping court” factor that affects them.

On this claim, the opponents asserted that they seek to “condition” the suffrage by “the publicity and indirect inaugurations carried out by the Governor (Juan Schiaretti) together with the official candidate (Daniel Passerini).”

