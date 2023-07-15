demand and labor retraining of the +50

Decades ago, turning 50 and not having a job or wanting to change career paths sounded like a serious and complex problem. However, reality currently indicates something different. As revealed by experts, supported by data and statistics, those in this age group enjoy a renewed prestige in some segments of the labor market that value them above young people.

Far from rusting, “senior talent” appears with new vigor to be inserted both in growing startups and in other types of companies.

Work and life experience, the ability to integrate teams and commitment to the activity are some of the attributes that the human resources departments of the so-called “+50″ weigh.

“When you hire a person, you hire that person’s attitude, not their age”, is a slogan that is being repeated more and more among human resources consultants globally.

When age does not run

Constanza Rodríguez, Selection Manager of the Business Consultants Group, confirms this trend by pointing out that age is no obstacle when it comes to hiring a person.

Work and life experience; the ability to integrate teams and the commitment to the activity are some of the attributes that the human resources departments of the +50 consider. (Pexels)

“Age is not exclusive for companies. Neither are issues such as ability or if they know how to use technology, because they are trained and the learning curve is respected. Many companies choose candidates based on attributes such as values. Those people who seek stability and growth stand out, something that is usually present in the most experienced group ”, she maintains.

In this regard, he adds: “We have noticed an increase in this phenomenon in recent years. And for us it is very satisfying to place candidates of that age group in different positions”.

According to experts, many companies are obsessed with innovation and creativity, in addition to efficiency and productivity, but at the same time they consider attributes such as leadership, experience and the “serenity” of their employees to face new challenges.

“Neither age nor university degree are currently exclusive. It is valued more that the person adapts to the culture of the company before his academic training. Many times a certain type of leader is sought and, based on that, they are chosen without looking at age”, concludes Rodríguez.

According to data from INDEC’s Permanent Household Survey (EPH), at the country level, more than 70% of the 50-64 age group belongs to the Economically Active Population (EAP). 30% of this portion receives a salary in the private sector and 20% in the public sector. In addition, 10% have an unregistered job, while close to 30% appear as “non-salaried”. Unemployment climbs to 4%, according to the EPH of August 2022.

The level of employment for those over 50 in Argentina exceeds Chile and Mexico, although it is lower than in Spain.

The challenges of the +50

The xAcademy program, from the Technology with a Purpose foundation, linked to the Cordovan technology company Santex, offers courses for those interested in technology and for those seeking to join the IT world. According to the director of the program, Lucía Jaimez, the interest of people over 50 is growing. “We did not put any age restrictions. Quite the opposite. And there are several over 60 years. We even had a 74-year-old retiree as a student who was interested in studying programming, ”she says.

The greatest challenge of the largest is related to technology. The program is free, lasts 6 months and the modality is virtual. The main topics are development tools, Javascript, Node JS, Angular, UX/UI, QA, Agile Methodologies, IT work culture, business analysis and life in a software project.

“When the course ends, there is a performance evaluation. Santex is looking for at least two people to join the company”, points out Jaimez.

“The idea is to transform the purpose of those who enroll in the courses. If it allows them to enter the workforce after retiring, for example, better. But the goal is to find another purpose for the day to day, ”he adds.

Participants of an xAcademy course, in Santex. (Kindness Santex)

According to the director of xAcademy, a growing number of those enrolled in the program seek to retrain for work. “We see it in many +50″, she warns.

“Why are you interested in these courses? Because they are accessible, the formations are virtual, the gap to get closer to that space is smaller. In addition, the type of industry became attractive due to the possibility of working remotely ”, he completes.

labor conversion

Regarding those who are looking for a new work horizon, both in terms of the field and in terms of the tasks to be carried out, Constanza Rodríguez, from Business Consultants, contributes: “Some decide to completely change their work course to get out of their comfort zone, to seek new challenges. They are in search of growth and projection. Today we don’t just talk about remuneration, but about challenges and objectives. And it is positive that they can transmit it to other people so that they can be encouraged as well ”.

There is an abundant offer of courses to train both in technology and in different trades. The Business Consultants Foundation carries out the “I train to stay” program, in which trades and soft skills are taught to enter the labor market in industries in inland towns.

SilverTech offers free technology training courses for ages 50+. This is an initiative of the IDB Lab and Eidos Global, with the support of Diagonal Asociación Civil, and with the support of the multinationals Accenture, Microsoft, Red Hat and Salesforce.

The “Less gap, more community” program of the Municipality of Córdoba also offers different courses to train in digital tools.

“It is good to banish some prejudices, such as that after 45 years of age people are unskilled,” says the Secretary of Planning, Modernization and International Relations of the Municipality, Alejandra Torres, who maintains that the level of interest that is “incredible” exists in the +45 on courses related to technology.

The Labor Insertion Program in New Technologies aims at technological training and the creation of new employment opportunities.

Meanwhile, at the provincial level, there is the PIL Labor Insertion Program in New Technologies for those interested in entering the labor market in the technological sector. Although the largest number of entrants are young high school graduates, these courses do not have an age limit.

Argentina, leader in “senior” entrepreneurship

According to different studies, the trend of senior entrepreneurship found fertile ground in Argentina. This responds to factors such as the increase in life expectancy, the desire for entrepreneurial independence and the passion to undertake, which shows that experience and passion know no age limits.

But, also, because many people at this age face difficulties finding employment in the traditional labor market or retiring without problems, which leads them to consider entrepreneurship as an attractive option.

Regardless of its origin, according to research carried out by Alegra.com, the management and billing platform for Latin American MSMEs, Argentina leads the region with 24% of seniors in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. In countries like Colombia, Panama and the Dominican Republic, this segment represents 22%, 19% and 14%, respectively.

Labor retraining of those over 50 years of age and their shift towards technology. (Pexels)

Various investigations have highlighted the advantages of 55+ entrepreneurs when creating their own business, with knowledge and accumulated experience being their main assets. According to WISE Senior in Business, senior entrepreneurs achieve a 70% success rate, compared to 29% for young entrepreneurs.

To ensure success on their entrepreneurial path, Alegra.com stresses the importance of senior entrepreneurs adopting technological tools and following market trends. The incorporation of e-commerce platforms, social networks, data analysis and automation allows to reach new markets, improve operational efficiency and adapt to today’s changing business environment.

Iván Boix, strategic leader of Alegra.com in Argentina, affirmed that “senior entrepreneurs are a powerful and constantly growing force in the Argentine economy. Their experience and knowledge are invaluable assets that drive business development and enrich our society.”

And he added: “The use of technological tools in senior entrepreneurship is a sign of adaptability and openness to change, key characteristics for success in today’s business world.”

