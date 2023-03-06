Christian Dior once said that Cristóbal Balenciaga was “the master of us all”. The Spanish designer was only 22 years old when he founded his first Haute Couture high-end fashion studio. After being brought to Paris, he further brought designs with a “revolutionary” spirit, which inspired the birth of a new style of fashion – the brand at that time was far from the Balenciaga we know today.

After the fashion house closed in 1968, Balenciaga said goodbye to its original look. The fashion line entered a period of dormancy, and the brand began selling perfume products, which were later acquired by the German group Hoechste. In addition, there was little movement in the brand until Nicolas Ghesquière became the creative director of the brand in 1997, marking the beginning of Balenciaga’s glorious journey of discovering and cultivating popular designers.

Balenciaga during Ghesquière’s tenure is undoubtedly the most collectible of the brand’s contemporary collections—then the controversial Alexander Wang served as creative director from 2012 to 2015, which made the brand famous at that time—until now, we Watch as Demna continues to fuel Balenciaga’s creative melting pot, becoming one of the most talked-about brands on the fashion scene today.

People at the top tend to face bigger storms. Balenciaga has recently gotten into trouble with a series of ill-conceived marketing campaigns that have more twists and turns than an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” Since sparking a buzz on the internet, Balenciaga has made plenty of attempts to signal a change.

It and its parent company, Kering, partnered with the National Children’s Alliance, and Demna was candid about the publicity blunder in an interview with Vogue. The latter effect is particularly beneficial to consumers, because this enthusiasm for Balenciaga products is based on the “Demna effect”, which is considered to be the “world‘s most popular brand” for three consecutive quarters from 2021 to 2022. The biggest reason for the brand.

Demna studied at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp, where the legendary “Antwerp Six Gentlemen” were born. After graduation, Demna worked under the guidance of teacher Walter Van Beirendonck, and worked successively at Maison Margiela and Louis Vuitton during the Marc Jacob period. With little formal training, the small-town boy from Georgia climbed the fashion design ladder at breakneck speed, rising from student to women’s ready-to-wear designer for LV. In 2014, he co-founded Vetements with Guram Gvasalia.

Vetements has distinguished itself within the industry with enviable success. It debuted at Paris Fashion Week in Spring 2015 with Demna’s friend, muse and collaborator Lotta Volkova (who also worked with Demna as Balenciaga’s stylist) as a model, and the brand has since created DHL T-Shirts and more A hit, it hosted a show at a McDonald’s restaurant and was worn by the most influential celebrities including Ye, the Kardashian family, Justin Bieber and Rihanna.

Since joining Balenciaga in 2015, Demna’s mission has been to create a fashion house steeped in its lavish past and reinventing fashion for today. As the label itself puts it, Demna’s fall 2016 debut was “the beginning of a new chapter, a reimagining of Cristóbal Balenciaga’s work—a resolutely modern and realistic wardrobe imbued with his haute couture attitude.”

Demna told Dazed about his first menswear collection at the label, Spring 2017, that the designs “are a little bit of a nod to the brand’s early ideas of tailoring, and I wanted to break with the perfection of tailoring in this collection. Indeed: the ‘Cristóbal Coat’ is a sharp-cut, boxy, elongated coat with a piece of paper in the breast pocket, a pattern that pays homage to the notes Mr. Balenciaga took while creating the fashion.

Over time, Demna’s Balenciaga has grown into a colossal trendsetter. It is not just a fashion brand, but also an incubator of taste creation: Triple S single-handedly set off the popularity of “daddy shoes”; Logo frenzy raged, making Balenciaga’s graphic designs such as “Political Campaign” inspired by Bernie Sanders all over the world; And in the 2022 winter show of “Big Snow”, the brand cited Demna’s Georgian background to arouse people’s anti-war resonance.

But how did everything go off track? In a recent Vogue interview, the designer admitted that his work “has always been viewed as provocative” and that items like the Trash Bag have baffled consumers by being overpriced, let alone Strap up the teddy bear.

“Being a part of popular culture gives you a viral explosion, which in turn can end up having a huge impact on you.”

Demna is the first to realize where he’s taking Balenciaga, and why it’s become fashion’s go-to meme: “In my work, there are often references to something banal, relatable, and accessible, and over time Over time, this approach has brought us closer to pop culture. Of course, we have relationships with celebrities, but I have to say, it never occurred to me to dress and style celebrities, or use them as design pieces. In fact, I was quite against it for a while, until the brand reached a point where ‘we’re going to work with them’ became inevitable.”

In hindsight, perhaps all this controversy was not what Balenciaga and Demna wanted. “Being a part of popular culture will give you an explosion of communication, and in contrast, these communication may eventually have a huge impact on you.” Demna said in an interview. That’s why, for the Winter 2023 collection, the brand wants to reconnect with its past in order to reorient itself for the future.

Eight years ago, Demna reshaped Balenciaga and the fashion world with its new interpretation of modern luxury; after going through the sails, Demna now needs to give you a new answer. From the end of 2022, the brand began to display black and white lens images of Cristóbal Balenciaga’s 1960s series through social media. Demna wanted to show how he was going back to haute couture and distilled the essence of Balenciaga Couture into a ready-to-wear collection.

Tailoring was one of the highlights of the show. Before the show, Balenciaga warmed up with multiple invitation images based on jacket stencils—one of which was available as a free PDF download for all. It alludes to the new collection’s central notion of tailoring, deconstruction and reconstruction, essentially the fundamentals of tailoring technique—and, in turn, reflects the rich couture roots of historic houses like Balenciaga.

In addition, Demna said that this time the show set will be “deliberately simplified” so that the audience can focus on the clothes, and the show experience will return to the most basic elements: clothing, sound, lighting. The show was held in an off-white space deep underground in the Carrousel du Louvre shopping center in Paris. There was no exaggerated setting, no loud background music, and no celebrities and entertainers with the most traffic. It seems that from the beginning, Balenciaga took the matter of “fashion” itself more seriously than ever.

“Fashion has become entertainment, but that part often obscures the essence of clothing—the shape, volume, silhouette, the relationship between body and fabric, the way we design shoulder lines and armholes, and the ability of clothes to change us.” Demna also mentioned this in the show notes, “For the past few months, I have needed to seek refuge for my love of fashion, and I found it instinctively in the process of making clothes. It reminds me again, It has an amazing power to make me happy and to really express myself. That’s why for me, fashion can no longer be seen as an entertainment, but rather an art of making clothes.”

Fashion can no longer be seen as an entertainment, but an art of making clothes. “

With the sound of the show music, Demna’s latest answer sheet was officially unveiled. Unveiled for the 2023 winter series are 11 sets of suits and trench coats. The classic double-breasted design is matched with a slightly wider silhouette, which is simple, powerful and modern. After a closer look, it can be found that Demna has integrated the “waist loop” details that are common in trousers into the hem of the suit, and the extra two trouser legs in the inner layer swing with the model’s steps, which is light and full of fluidity.

From the 12th look, the scene on the runway gradually changed. With blue trench coats, T-shirt dresses, leather biker jackets, Canadian tuxedos, denim suits with four-leg styling, and a refined reimagined trucker jacket, Demna shows how designers can incorporate Traditional tailoring is incorporated into more everyday clothing.

Demna has proven time and time again that he can create subversive looks, and look 24 shows just that. Through the high shoulder design and “hourglass” cut, Demna not only injects exaggerated fashion genes into the traditional leather motorcycle jacket, but also breaks the conventional proportions to reshape the body shape. Seemingly contrary to the exquisite style at the opening of the show, it actually inherits the reshaping spirit of Cristóbal Balenciaga who is good at sculpting clothing forms.

In a way, Demna is not only looking back at Balenciaga’s past, but also at his own. “Demna-isms” is still reflected in various details: exaggerated boots inspired by off-road motorcycles, pioneer sunglasses made of nylon material, sweatshirts with shoulder pads, and leather jackets with inflation valves, etc. . Demna wanted to prove that these playful designs, stripped of ostentatious runway installations or celebrity boosts, can still be captured by fashion lovers under the minimalist spotlight.

At the end of the whole show, there are skirts and evening dresses that emphasize the beauty of women. The former emphasizes the natural verticality of the line, while the latter embodies the beauty of women through flowing skirt design, gorgeous crystals and similar details. The beauty of clothing that fits perfectly with the body. After the show ended, Hypebeast also went to the backstage of the show to listen to Demna’s personal deconstruction of his work.

What you want to express about the new series: As much as I can I hope it shows why I am a designer for this company and what I stand for. As a creative, that’s my mission in this show. Desirability is the second part of it, but I wanted to express myself in a very clear way as a way to showcase my creativity in fashion. Secrets about inflatable leather jackets: The structure used to inflate is hidden inside the garment, and it comes with a small pump for those fashion-forward customers, but it’s designed to protect the body, to protect the vital parts of the body. About the origin of the “hourglass” design: I don’t seem to have ever seen a design like equestrian clothing used as protective clothing, when I saw the silhouette of this garment it reminded me of an ‘hourglass’ from the front and a ‘cocoon’ from the side “, so we embody two forms in one piece of clothing. Then I tried to put it into different types of works, such as biker jackets and T-shirts. This is the first collection without an obvious logo, and my idea is to keep it as simple as possible and let the clothes speak for themselves and everything I do here. On whether recent controversies have affected the design: I actually started working on this series last October, before the controversy started. Obviously, the current situation has affected the way I work, but these ideas of tailoring, about deconstruction and reconstruction, are directly led by me, and the idea of ​​bringing this collection back to the clothes themselves, 100% has been there before. The current situation only proves that this is the right direction. About “I don’t want to see fashion as entertainment“: I started thinking about it after our first few big shows, because there were so many installations, performances, effects and concepts in those shows. But unfortunately, after the Snow Show in Autumn/Winter 2022, I started to feel a little bit depressed, because I felt that it betrayed my true value in making clothes. People are less focused on the clothes themselves and more focused on and talking about the set design, which is really, really frustrating for me. My idea is to get rid of that and go back to basics, which is making clothes, and make that the focus. For the past few months, I’ve felt like this is exactly what I should be doing. Regarding whether to continue to focus on clothing itself in the future: Definitely yes, but also moving forward, in a deeper way. Especially when it comes to costume making and how to put the spotlight on the clothes themselves rather than having it as a performance. Views on haute couture and ready-to-wear: I don’t want to confuse couture with ready-to-wear because making them is very, very different. It would be very disingenuous for me to confuse couture with ready-to-wear, so I want to keep the boundaries between the two. With couture, there is a lot of talk about heritage and how to modernize it; with ready-to-wear, I want to show people what they don’t know about my aesthetic. The closing theme of the show was “Evening”, which not only kept the romantic and classic part, but also twisted it in some form to make it more modern, and the lace and embroidery that appeared in this part were not in a high-definition way. Manufactured, but ready-to-wear that can be industrially produced. This is a very different niche in the ready-to-wear world, so I want to work more and more on the development of this market.

Considering that this year is a crucial crossroads for Balenciaga, it is undoubtedly wise for Demna at the helm to choose a relatively smooth path. Interestingly, through recent fashion observations, it is not difficult to find that brands such as LOEWE, Burberry, AMI, Ferragamo and Prada are leading us into an era of design subtraction and simplicity, and Balenciaga is now joining it.

In the past, Demna has successfully created blockbuster pieces and affordable luxury for brand-obsessed young consumers, now they need to embrace the fashion house’s past with open arms and get rid of all kinds of other things besides fashion. factors that become the focus of the situation. In a way, Demna is not just recapturing, but celebrating, the ethos of the Cristóbal Balenciaga era.