Demonio – Reaching For The Light

Italians Doom it Better? Well, at least do it Devil her thing too Reaching for the Light again good enough to be addicts of the sound of Mephistofeles, The storiesjust the whole Regain-Assembly!, and Co. to satisfy.

Two years after their surpassed debut album, Anthony (Stratocaster/Vocals), Paolo (Drums) and Matteo (Bass and Production) conjure up the Electric Voodoo without a warm-up time with a wonderfully fat-dirty depravity: the same Heavy Dose holt, name is omenas a dry, rocking, fuzzy stoner with heavy psych snot in the corners, saunters off so infinitely cool and with a dirty grin that knows how little originality genre fans need when the vibe is right, and leans back in this security in filthy ecstasy, soloing back into the 70s.

Have you heard something similar a hundred times? It doesn’t matter – that’s, in its eclectic way, yes, you can hardly put it any other way, just awesome.

Vary the MO of the smugness rumbling with fuzz Devil then within a reasonable range. Fire Guru comes out of the garage as a parade single with a punch and above all puts the crisp, creaking bass on display, while hallucinogenic sound loops of joy in playing boom: exuberant and trippy, but compact and snappy. I’m Free on the other hand, sounds more like a pop delirium dripping from the glue in proto-doom close to a worn-out hippie catchy tune, which at the latest in the middle dives into the drugged, musing noir blues before Shiva’s Dance Kyuss on the groovy (Uncle) Acid-Drive gen Comets on Fire on Monster Magnet-Stuff pushes: a transcendental odyssey to lose yourself in.

Not only Death Drip namely knows the secret of how immediately familiar riffs ignite through the wobbling aesthetic of the record, all in a gritty headbanging with a relaxed nonchalance, authentically captivating without using a cramped compulsion: the atmosphere and effortless charisma of Reaching for the Light pulls under its absolutely competent spell according to all the rules of scene art, and distills this art in the final title song with a downright excessive serenity, inoculates all the intoxicating, never-ending fuzz with a latent dose of funk, where the simply really strong guitar work in front of the rhythm, which goes beyond pragmatism, hypnotically transcends in a wah-wah-jam that can go on forever.

Reaching For The Light by Demonio

