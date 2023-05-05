Demonstrating the vigorous creative power of young choreographers and directors, the National Ballet of China held the 13th Ballet Creative Workshop-International Online

Demonstrating the Vigorous Creative Power of Young Choreographers The National Ballet of China held the 13th Ballet Creative Workshop

The 13th National Ballet of China Ballet Creativity Workshop (Workshop) was held from May 1st to 3rd. With the theme of “Expansion and Integration”, this workshop brought together 9 latest masterpieces by 13 young choreographers and directors of the National Ballet of China, full of personality The creative dance works have brought a veritable youthful color to the ongoing “Spring Covenant” performance season of National Ballet of China.

“Memory Fragments” Photo courtesy of the National Ballet of China

“Ode to Joy” Photo courtesy of the National Ballet of China

Among the 9 works, there is not only Zhang Muzi, a fledgling 13-year-old student from the Chinese Ballet School, who wrote and directed the work “The Great Detective”, which is full of childlike imagination; Qi’s “Memory Fragments” lays out a woman’s life with the memories of the dying moment. Zhang Jin’s “To Be Continued” shows the open-minded and positive outlook on love of women in the new era; The choreographer and director who got up made another artistic exploration. For example, Liu Xuechen’s “Riding the Glory” expressed his longing for a sense of faith in life, Peng Jie’s “Moonlight” showed his thinking about the relationship between people, and Sun Haifeng’s “Life Two” The combination of Chinese traditional cultural elements and ballet art was explored through the use of props in operas. She Zhaohuan and Teng Jiankai, who participated in the workshop for the first time, “Wish You Health” entered the human body from a microscopic perspective and used dance vocabulary full of humor Showing the working status of white blood cells, Xu Yan and Wang Jiyu’s “Room” artistically expresses the wonderful fantasy of dancing together between the heroine and the creative inspiration; The fourth movement was exhibited in this workshop, which was created by the three national ballet creative talents Li Yang, Zheng Yu and Wang Qi who grew up in the workshop, in order to express the solemn, sublime, majestic and magnificent Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony The ballet interpretation of the song “Ode to Joy” constitutes an artistic presentation of the bright stars and a shared destiny. Actors who are widely loved and sought after by the audience, such as Ma Xiaodong, Zhan Xinlu, Fang Mengying, Sun Ruichen, and Chen Zhuming, presented wonderful interpretations in the works , won applause and affirmation from the audience.

Since its establishment in 2010 under the active advocacy of director Feng Ying, the Ballet Creative Workshop of the National Ballet of China has gradually become synonymous with China National Ballet’s training of young artistic talents and public welfare brand projects through spare no effort to promote it in the past 13 years. “In the past 12 years, 67 original works with rich themes and various forms created by 33 Chinese and foreign directors were displayed on the stage of the ‘Creative Workshop’. We are delighted to see batches of young talents actively participating in the Among them, they have emerged. While receiving wide acclaim, they have also refined and improved their comprehensive artistic level and creative ability through this platform, and many of them have become the outstanding creative force of the National Ballet of China.” Feng Feng, head of the National Ballet of China and artistic director Ying said, “Now they continue to carry forward the exploration of ‘inheritance and development, collision and integration’, presenting artistic creation to the audience with vivid ideas, passionate expressions, and dance vocabulary full of vitality.”

“Life II” Photo courtesy of the National Ballet of China

“Riding on the Light” photo courtesy of the National Ballet of China

“Room” Photo courtesy of the National Ballet of China

Li Yang, an excellent young choreographer and director of China National Ballet of Arts who served as the chief director of this workshop, said: “The production process of the entire Workshop is a reflection of the theme of ‘expansion and integration’. The teams of each program are working together to complete their own work. In their spare time, on the way of the tour, in the corridors, and in the parking lot, they can be seen creating anytime and anywhere; all departments of the troupe are exploring the boundaries of their work during the entire creation process, and they are working together in a harmonious but different way. In the atmosphere, we work together towards the same goal, inheriting the tradition of “passing on and leading” in the National Ballet of China. Everyone uses the spirit of courage and hard work to practice their beloved career and cherish this blooming opportunity.”

For the platform of the workshop, the choreographers who participated in it also have a lot of emotion. The choreographer Liu Xuechen said: “Workshop is of great significance. It is built on the foundation of a dance troupe with a long history like China Ballet. You can do what you want, and you have your own room to play!” Writer-director Peng Jie said: “This is an open and inclusive platform, as long as you are willing to create, as long as you have an idea, this platform will give you the opportunity to put it into practice. Come out, let you experience and learn.” The two directors She Zhaohuan and Teng Jiankai said: “Workshop gave us an opportunity to show our unconstrained ideas. After experiencing real creation, we have a deeper understanding of the art of dance. A more comprehensive understanding!”