Home » Demystifying Wang Baoqiang’s Octagonal Cage Movie Producer Inventory of Wang Baoqiang’s Business Map Wang Baoqiang’s Popularity in the Circle- DoNews
Entertainment

Demystifying Wang Baoqiang’s Octagonal Cage Movie Producer Inventory of Wang Baoqiang’s Business Map Wang Baoqiang’s Popularity in the Circle- DoNews

by admin

Demystifying Wang Baoqiang’s film producer in the octagonal cage Inventory of Wang Baoqiang’s business map Wang Baoqiang’s popularity in the circle

Recently, Feng Xiaogang, Wu Jing, Yang Zi, Shen Yue, Han Geng and many other stars called for Wang Baoqiang’s film Octagonal Cage. The film is directed and starred by Wang Baoqiang, and will be officially released on July 6. According to public information, the producers of the film include Beijing Lehuahua Film Co., Ltd., Tumushuke Sunflower Film Co., Ltd., Wuxi Baotang Film Co., Ltd., and Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd.

According to the Tianyancha App, in addition to the affiliated company of Maoyan Films, the other producers of the movie “In the Octagonal Cage” are affiliated companies of Wang Baoqiang. Among them, Tumushuke Sunflower Films is wholly-owned by Beijing Lehua Films, which is a subsidiary of Hainan Haole Investment Co., Ltd. Hainan Haole Investment is held by Wang Baoqiang and his brother Wang Jianyong. %, 20%. Another production company, Wuxi Baotang Films, is 25% owned by Wang Jianyong. The major shareholder of the company is Wang Yongfang.

Wang Baoqiang is associated with a total of 10 companies, of which 6 are in the surviving state, including Beijing Baoyirong Film Co., Ltd., Wang Baoqiang (Shanghai) Film and Television Culture Studio, Hainan Haole Investment Co., Ltd., etc. Wang Baoqiang is a shareholder, and its business map includes Film and television, cultural media, equity investment.

See also  School in numbers: 10 figures that photograph the year 2021/22

You may also like

Glou-Glou Releases ‘Drink Slowly’ | Niche Music

A Closer Look at FENDI’s 2024 Spring/Summer Joint...

Things Diane said to Julia the dresser

Excited to shoot at the New National Stadium![Rintaro...

They made my week the dresser

One company under Jiang Guangtao’s name survives. Jiang...

Boca Juniors and Sarmiento face each other for...

They warn that 24 thousand classrooms are missing...

ZEROBASEONE will hold a “suspicious press conference” on...

The Cecilia case in El Chaco

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy