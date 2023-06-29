Demystifying Wang Baoqiang’s Octagonal Cage Movie Producer Inventory of Wang Baoqiang’s Business Map Wang Baoqiang’s Popularity in the Circle- DoNews

Demystifying Wang Baoqiang’s film producer in the octagonal cage Inventory of Wang Baoqiang’s business map Wang Baoqiang’s popularity in the circle

Recently, Feng Xiaogang, Wu Jing, Yang Zi, Shen Yue, Han Geng and many other stars called for Wang Baoqiang’s film Octagonal Cage. The film is directed and starred by Wang Baoqiang, and will be officially released on July 6. According to public information, the producers of the film include Beijing Lehuahua Film Co., Ltd., Tumushuke Sunflower Film Co., Ltd., Wuxi Baotang Film Co., Ltd., and Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd.

According to the Tianyancha App, in addition to the affiliated company of Maoyan Films, the other producers of the movie “In the Octagonal Cage” are affiliated companies of Wang Baoqiang. Among them, Tumushuke Sunflower Films is wholly-owned by Beijing Lehua Films, which is a subsidiary of Hainan Haole Investment Co., Ltd. Hainan Haole Investment is held by Wang Baoqiang and his brother Wang Jianyong. %, 20%. Another production company, Wuxi Baotang Films, is 25% owned by Wang Jianyong. The major shareholder of the company is Wang Yongfang.

Wang Baoqiang is associated with a total of 10 companies, of which 6 are in the surviving state, including Beijing Baoyirong Film Co., Ltd., Wang Baoqiang (Shanghai) Film and Television Culture Studio, Hainan Haole Investment Co., Ltd., etc. Wang Baoqiang is a shareholder, and its business map includes Film and television, cultural media, equity investment.

