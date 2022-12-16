[The Epoch Times, December 16, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Tong Yijia) Hong Kong singer Deng Ziqi, who was named “Queen of the Iron Lung Song”, posted a video of herself singing in Spanish on Weibo on the 15th, and shared The accompanying text said: “Argentina has entered the final, shouldn’t there be a Spanish song to cheer it up?” The video was liked by Messi, the soul of the Argentine team. (Click to watch the video)

In the first semi-final of the Qatar World Cup held on the 14th, Argentina defeated the previous runner-up Croatia 3-0 with Messi’s penalty kick and Alvarez’s “scoring twice”. Argentina, the first to reach the final, will face defending champion France on the 18th.

Seeing that Messi led Argentina back to the World Cup final after 8 years, and this is also the last World Cup in the 35-year-old Messi’s career, Deng Ziqi, who was quite moved, uploaded a Spanish song on Weibo on the 15th The song “Enjoy the Fun”.

It can be seen from the video that Deng Ziqi played and sang “Way Maker” by himself on the piano. The main idea of ​​the lyrics is to express worship. “Come to bless my ears again!” “What else can you not know!”

Unexpectedly, in less than an hour, Messi liked the video, and Deng Ziqi immediately took a screenshot and posted it on the limited-time Instagram feed, and revealed, “When I learned to sing Spanish songs for the first time last two weeks, I joked that there is One day I wanted Messi to hear me sing’, and two weeks later, Messi liked my cover of the Spanish song! Oh my God!”

