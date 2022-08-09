Source title: Deng Ziqi’s new album prelude song “Gloria” MV is online, using music to open the road to the enlightenment of love

Today, GEM Deng Ziqi released the MV of the first prelude song “Gloria” from the new album “Revelation” of the musical series created by the concept of the metaverse. It is also a fantasy and a real wasteland, and the devout heart under the shattered hope… In just 4 minutes, the audience is immersed in the grand metaverse world, amazed by the dreamlike visual spectacle, and also for GEM Deng Ziqi The complex emotions of one person playing two roles make him curious. After three years, GEM Deng Ziqi officially returned with a new album, handed over the answer sheet to fans, not only as a singer-songwriter, but also bravely accepted the test of the public as a new identity such as producer, screenwriter, and producer. At present, GEM Deng Ziqi’s new music album “Revelation” will release the song MV every Tuesday and Friday at 12 noon. As an unprecedented musical series album in the Chinese music world, GEM Deng Ziqi’s 14 story MVs will lead fans to immerse themselves in this fantastic dream, which is definitely worth looking forward to. The prelude song “Gloria” is full of suspense and GEM Deng Ziqi sings love and courage As the first title song of the 14 music series, accompanied by GEM Deng Ziqi’s shallow singing, the huge world view and super audio-visual effects displayed by the MV of “Gloria” allow the audience to fully develop their infinite reverie for this fantastic feast. In a dark and barren wasteland, Gloria (played by GEM Deng Ziqi) is wearing a black-gray cloak, surrounded by broken walls and dead silence. She looked at the familiar billboard “Welcome to AFTERLAND” and knew she would never go back. Gloria traversed the wasteland, crossed the black sand to the sea, and prayed desperately. Just as she knelt down on the surface of the sea weakly, the sea water actually split on both sides, and the waves rose from the ground, towering into a wall, and the door of enlightenment officially opened from this moment… The grand and shocking scene and the loneliness of Gloria The small figures form a sharp contrast, directly attacking the sensitive and fragile hearts of the public. And what is the reason behind this scene? The story mystery is exciting. In terms of music, this time GEM Deng Ziqi created the background of the otherworldly wasteland with flowing electronic sounds; the combination of 808 and harmony in the chorus seems to be a simple but deafening call; Going forward, GEM Deng Ziqi’s ethereal singing is very penetrating, as if she could see the redemptive light that fell from the sky when Gloria was in despair, bringing her endless relief and guidance. “Don’t be afraid of Gloria, there is no fear in Gloria’s love”, the lyrics throughout the whole song are not only the inner monologue of GEM Deng Ziqi’s encouragement, but also the courageous power she conveys to the confused and struggling world, no matter what happens in the world Change, only self-love can not be defeated. As long as you believe in the guidance of love, you will eventually be able to dispel the haze and usher in the dawn. GEM Deng Ziqi's "Detail Control" strives for perfection and overcomes many difficulties only for the perfect presentation of the album "The visual effect is really perfect, and any screenshots can be used as wallpapers!" "The aesthetics presented by "Gloria" is like a fantasy movie, and it has been immersed in a holy mythological atmosphere." The first chapter of "Revelation" The MV conveys an unprecedented sacred atmosphere and texture, not only a magnificent imagination beyond reality, but also a connection between dreams and reality. In order to achieve a movie-like dream effect, GEM Deng Ziqi and the production team have spent three years of preparation and polishing. Every link strives for perfection, and its spirit of excellence is self-evident. Since all the pictures in the “Gloria” MV take place in the wasteland of multiple constructions, which is beyond the realistic figurative scene, although a lot of special effects technology has been invested, in order to perfectly present the vast future vision and give fans a real texture, GEM Deng Ziqi released the new song A few days before Japan, I resolutely decided to go to Qinghai to take pictures and make up shots. If you can’t get direct access, you need to change planes many times, use the walkie-talkie if you are in a remote location and have no signal, and sleep for 2-4 hours if you are pressed for time… All the hardships and efforts, under the goal of achieving the “perfect” album, They have all become the sweethearts of GEM Deng Ziqi. And on August 4th, Qinghai’s finale, coincided with GEM Deng Ziqi’s lunar birthday, and the unexpected coincidence also gave special prayers and expectations to this album. During the three years of preparing the album, the world has undergone tremendous changes. Viruses, wars, economic depression… Everyone is walking in the desert, longing for the redemption of love. GEM Deng Ziqi perceives the world in the way of a musician, takes “love” as the core proposition of the album, and explores the value of “self-love” and “being loved” in life. Just as the question posed in the final trailer earlier, “If perfection only exists in the virtual world, will you love the real me?” When the contradiction between perfection and reality continues to expand, the virtual world becomes the final utopia, and the paradise is like a mirror, reflecting It has become a kind of precious courage to come out of all kinds of real world, to accept the true self, and to accept being loved bravely. With the release of the prelude song "Gloria", GEM Deng Ziqi's new album has officially entered a tight release period, and multiple versions of the physical album will be available soon. The brand new immersive music series album "Revelation" created by GEM Deng Ziqi's ingenuity has officially started serialization on August 9. The MV will be released on time every Tuesday and Friday at 12 noon, and 14 new singles will be released within 7 weeks. Starting from the wasteland in despair, it was reborn in the boundless sea… This journey of revelation about love has begun.

