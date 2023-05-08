Denial is useless! The star who is always suspected by netizens of being in a relationship: Song Hye Kyo & Jennie are both on the list, and he is the champion- KSD 韩星网(星星)

star



Are they dating?

Korea.net DC INSIDE conducted a questionnaire survey. Soccer star Sun Xingmin, actor Song Hye Kyo, and idol BLACKPINK member Jennie became the top three stars in the minds of netizens that “even if they deny the rumors of love affairs, people are very suspicious”! According to the statistical results, 13% of netizens voted for Sun Xingmin. As the number one player in football, he enjoys a high reputation in South Korea. His rumored girlfriends include Girl’s Day Minya, Liu Xiaoying and BLACKPINK JISOO. He quickly and decisively denied it, but never dispelled the doubts of netizens.

In second place is Song Hye Kyo (12% of the votes) who just won the title of “Back Viewer” at the Baeksang Arts Awards. In the early years, Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki fell in love with the romantic Korean drama “Descendants of the Sun”, but their marriage only lasted 20 months, which was very short. In fact, there have been rumors in the Korean drama circle that Song Hye Kyo will fall in love with the leading actor after almost every drama. This time after the end of “Dark Glory”, Song Hye Kyo once again fell in love with Park Sung Hoon, one of the villains.

Behind Song Hye Kyo is Jennie, a popular member of the popular girl group BLACKPINK. Before that, her relationship with EXO KAI and BIGBANG G-DRAGON has attracted much attention. Some time ago, it was reported that she was in love with BTS V. The spread of V’s scandal, because Jennie did not deny it, made netizens even more confused, and was even accused of “not denying is acquiescing.”

The 4th and 5th places are BIGBANG G-Dragon and actor Jiang Dongyuan. Even if they personally deny the dating rumors, they still can’t stop the gossip of the majority of netizens.

