Denim Tears Announces Opening of Flagship Store in New York, Introduces New Collaboration with Levi’s

Denim Tears Opens Flagship Store in New York, Announces Collaboration with Levi’s

Tremaine Emory, the former Supreme collaborator who recently revealed her departure from the brand, has exciting news for fashion enthusiasts. Emory has announced the opening of the first Denim Tears flagship store in New York.

Located at 176 Spring Street in the trendy SoHo neighborhood, the Denim Tears flagship store will bring Emory’s unique vision to life. The exact opening date has not been confirmed yet, as the space is currently occupied by Union LA. However, fans can expect a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that showcases Emory’s passion for fashion and self-expression.

One of the highlights of the new store’s offerings will be the third collaboration between Denim Tears and Levi’s. Emory and the iconic denim brand have come together to create a collection inspired by black biker culture. This new line features leather-based Type 3 jackets paired with 501 jeans, cowboy western shirts, hats, belts, and graphic T-shirts.

Emory elaborated on her inspiration for the collection, stating, “I was fascinated very early on by black biker culture. There was a sense of outsiders, a sense of danger, pride, respect, a commitment to liberty, and a disdain for observance of the principles of politeness.”

Fashion enthusiasts can get their hands on the Denim Tears x Levi’s collaboration starting September 9th. The collection will debut at a one-day only pop-up event at the flagship store. For those unable to attend the event, the collection will also be available on Denim Tears’ official website starting September 12th. Prices for the collection range from $50 to $900, offering options for a variety of budgets.

With the opening of the Denim Tears flagship store, Emory aims to provide a space where individuals can explore their personal style and embrace their unique identities. The brand’s commitment to creativity, self-expression, and inclusivity resonates with a wide audience, making this store a must-visit destination for fashion lovers in New York City.

As the opening date approaches, fashion enthusiasts and fans of Tremaine Emory can eagerly anticipate the arrival of the Denim Tears flagship store. Whether it’s the highly anticipated collaboration with Levi’s or the promise of a unique shopping experience, there is no doubt that Denim Tears will make a bold statement in the fashion world. Interested readers are encouraged to keep an eye out for more updates and announcements from Denim Tears as the brand continues to make waves in the industry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

