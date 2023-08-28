Denis Villeneuve Hopes to Continue ‘Dune’ Trilogy with ‘Dune: Part Three’ Adaptation

Denis Villeneuve Plans to Continue “Dune” Franchise with Third Film

Renowned director Denis Villeneuve recently expressed his hopes to expand the “Dune” universe beyond the upcoming “Dune: Part Two” in a recent interview with “Empire.” Villeneuve stated that he dreams of completing a trilogy and further exploring the original world view of “Dune DUNE.”

Villeneuve’s vision for the third installment, tentatively titled “Dune: Part Three,” will be an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s “Dune Messiah,” the second novel in the original series. The director explained that the subsequent sequels in Herbert’s series, including “Children of Dune,” “God Emperor of Dune,” “Heretics of Dune,” and “Chapterhouse: Dune,” are considered too esoteric for his personal adaptation and will not be included in the trilogy.

“Dune Messiah” delves into the challenges faced by Paul Atreides, portrayed as a reluctant savior by the public. Villeneuve emphasized that his adaptation will closely follow the theme of Paul’s reluctance and the conflict it brings about.

However, fans will have to wait a bit longer for the release of “Dyne: Part 2.” Originally slated for a late 2023 release, the film faced delays due to an ongoing strike by the screenwriters and actors union in Hollywood. Warner Bros. Pictures announced that the highly-anticipated sequel will now hit theaters on March 15, 2024. This delay also affected the release of “Godzilla vs. Kong 2: Rise of an Empire,” which has been rescheduled for April 12, 2024.

Villeneuve’s devotion to the “Dune” franchise and his determination to bring his artistic vision to life offer hope to fans eagerly awaiting the next chapters of this epic saga. With just two films, “Dune” is already shaping up to be a powerful and influential addition to the science fiction genre.