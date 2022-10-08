- Denying being a Rain junior female player: Thank you for comparing me to Kim Tae Hee Lianhe Zaobao
- Choi is accused of being Rain’s junior golfer who posted a denial: I’m not like Kim Tae-hee! | Entertainment Oriental Daily News
- Rain Fang responded to the rumors of derailment: the rumors circulating now are not true ent.sina.com.cn
- It is rumored on the Internet that Rain cheated on “a golfer who looks like Kim Tae Hee”, and Cao Jung Seok was also innocently shot! KSD Korea Star Network
- Rain also has an extramarital affair?The object of derailment looks like Kim Tae Hee entlife.8world.com
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Taiwanese media: Wu Zongxian’s son was arrested for smoking marijuana outside a nightclub, claiming "I don't know this is marijuana"|Drugs|Taiwan Province_Sina News