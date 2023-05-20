Denying that the strong aura scares newcomers Charmaine Sheh praises Wang Minyi’s name-Entertainment-Foreign Entertainment-China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

(Hong Kong news on the 20th) 、 、 、 and filmed yesterday new drama “ “. Charmaine Sheh returned to filming in her “natal home”, denied that her aura was too strong to frighten the new actors, and even praised Wang Minyi’s acting skills by name. He Yiting revealed that the passionate scene with Ma Guoming was the most intense in her life.

Charmaine Sheh, who will be filming TVB dramas again, said that she has no debts for TVB dramas, but she will shoot again when she encounters good scripts and good characters. Mentioning that Charmaine Sheh has a strong aura that would scare new actors, she said: “How? At first, everyone didn’t know each other well, but now they shouldn’t be intimidated.” Regarding the evaluation of the juniors in the play, she said: “I I like Wang Minyi very much, let’s not talk about whether she is a “sister-in-law” (Zeng Zhiwei’s wife), as an actor, she has prepared very well on the first day, and she quickly fell into the role, and the performance also moved me. Great chemistry, so I like her a lot.” Which actor still needs to improve? She laughed and said: “I! There is no best, only better!” After being named and praised by the seniors, Wang Minyi said: “I also want to thank her. After receiving the script, I did a lot of homework, because I knew I could play against her. At first I was very nervous and worked with trepidation, I was very nervous on the first day of work, and she talked to me after the filming, which was very touching.”

It is difficult for Ma Guoming to look at the camera and speak dialogue

Li Shiwei, who also returned to her “natal home”, said that the most difficult thing was to scold Charmaine Sheh, and another challenge was to memorize the press release: “I memorized a dialogue for a month. I imitated the news anchor Huang Xiaoying and learned to report The rhythm of the news.” Ma Guoming, who plays the old lover with Li Shiwei, revealed that the most difficult thing is to watch the camera and speak the dialogue, because he has been used to not looking at the camera for many years. He Yiting said that the passionate scene with Ma Guoming was the most exciting in her life, “In the past, this kind of scenes were all superficial, but this time it was more intense. Fortunately, Ma Guoming is a great senior and very experienced. Knowing where to act is enough.” gone.”