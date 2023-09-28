Depardieu collects 4 million from the auction of his works of art: “He kept the paintings on the floor, face down”

The auction of the art collection of French actor Gérard Depardieu, 74, brought in 4 million euros. More or less what the actor had intended. The announcement was made by the Ader auction house which organized the sale at the Hôtel Drouot in Paris in two sessions, Tuesday 26th and Wednesday 27th September.

More than 95% of the lots were sold and Depardieu was not present at the auction. The whole thing was estimated at between 3 and 5 million euros. Almost 250 works were offered, including sculptures, paintings and drawings, which the actor accumulated over the course of his almost 50-year career. A bronze by Auguste Rodin, “Paolo and Francesca”, made in an edition of twelve, was sold for 83,200 euros (taxes included), above the maximum estimate. The sculpture was bought by the actor after playing the sculptor Rodin in the film “Camille Claudel” (1988). A sculpture by Ossip Zadkine, “Femme agenouillée” (1912), was sold after a heated bidding for 104,960 euros. A gouache and ink by Alexander Calder, “Sun shine” (1974), sold for 92,160 euros. During the two-day auction, several thousand people crowded the rooms of the Hôtel Drouot to admire Depardieu’s artistic collection.

The paintings kept at home on the floor, face down

As for the reasons for this sale, several hypotheses have circulated in the French press: Gérard Depardieu has undergone quintuple bypass surgery, as he himself said, and perhaps the legal situation he is experiencing could have played a role in this auction: since 2020 the actor has been under investigation for suspected rape and sexual assault against the actress Charlotte Arnould. According to the French newspaper Le Figaro, the art collection reflects Depardieu’s impulsive and excessive personality, curious about everything. «Gérard Depardieu is an atypical art lover, who refused to hang his paintings on the walls, preferring to pile them on the floor, sometimes even face down, to give to his private home on rue du Cherche-Midi, in the elegant 6th arrondissement of Paris, an artist’s atmosphere – wrote the newspaper – His house was a cheerful and organized confusion. His favorite objects were accumulated freely and enthusiastically. Just like the man as impulsive and excessive as he was sensitive, a sacred monster of cinema who could not help but fall into his excess and excesses, and who is now involved in legal cases. His collection is a reflection of him, his double, the prolific, almost bulimic actor who played many roles in almost 200 films.” In recent months, another great French actor, Alain Delon, sold his art collection for over 8 million euros. Over 80 works were auctioned, including “La baie de Sainte-Adresse” by Raoul Dufy, sold for over 1 million euros.