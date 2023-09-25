Depardieu, his collection of 250 works of art up for auction

Nearly 250 works, including sculptures, paintings and drawings, from Gérard Depardieu’s art collection will be auctioned at the Hôtel Drouot in Paris in two sessions, Tuesday 26 and Wednesday 27 September. Featuring works by Auguste Rodin, Hans Hartung and Eugène Leroy, the collection reveals the star’s surprising passion for 20th-century art movements.

The whole thing is estimated at between 3 and 5 million euros. The works on sale include «L’homme qui marche» by Germaine Richier», a spectacular bronze print from 1961 (500,000-800,000 euros), three sculptures by Rodin purchased after playing the sculptor in the film «Camille Claudel» in 1988 and a composition by Hartung from 1971 (50,000-80,000 euros).

Among the surprises in the catalog there are a group of 23 canvases by Leroy (estimate around 30,000-50,000 euros each) and works by Henri Michaux, an artist who is somewhat forgotten today but who, like the CoBrA group, is one of the exponents of lyrical abstraction very present in Depardieu’s collection. «Bleu léger aux tâches lourdes» by Olivier Debré from 1965 (25,000-30,000 euros), confirms the actor’s passion for this artistic movement.

As for the reasons for this sale, several hypotheses are circulating in the French press: Gérard Depardieu is 74 years old and has undergone quintuple bypass surgery, as he himself said. And perhaps the legal situation he is experiencing could have played a role in this auction: since 2020 the actor has been under investigation for suspected rape and sexual assault against the actress Charlotte Arnould. According to the French newspaper «Le Figaro», the art collection reflects Depardieu’s impulsive and excessive personality, curious about everything. «Gérard Depardieu is an atypical art lover, who refused to hang his paintings on the walls, preferring to pile them on the floor, sometimes even face down, to give to his private home on rue du Cherche-Midi, in the elegant 6th arrondissement of Paris, an artist’s atmosphere – writes the newspaper – His house was a cheerful and organized confusion. His favorite objects were accumulated freely and enthusiastically. Just like the man as impulsive and excessive as he was sensitive, a sacred monster of cinema who could not help but fall into his excesses and excesses, and who is now involved in legal cases. His collection is a reflection of him, his double, the prolific, almost bulimic actor who played many roles in almost 200 films.”

In recent months, another great French actor, Alain Delon, sold his art collection for over 8 million euros. Over 80 works were auctioned, including «La baie de Sainte-Adresse» by Raoul Dufy, sold for over 1 million euros.