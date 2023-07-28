Depeche Mode, Hælos [21.07.2023: Wörthersee Stadion, Klagenfurt]

by Oliver on July 23, 2023 in Featured, Reviews

Ambivalent signs: threats Depeche Mode despite their best studio album for around 18 years as a promising tailwind on the Memento MoriTour in the Wörthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt?

The weather is absolutely capricious in the run-up: While Robbie Williams’ guest performance at Hochosterwitz Castle on Sunday has already been cancelled, given the forecast for Friday evening after a rainy day in Klagenfurt, one has to worry whether the announced heavy thunderstorms will now take place become or not.

After you’re annoyed that the situation with the Park & ​​Ride areas and shuttle buses and the organization in front of the Wörthersee Stadium (in the near and far vicinity of which all overnight accommodations have been fully booked for months) is solved in a rather semi-great way, which is why you from the opening act Helos (subjectively the least exciting support option besides alternatives like Cold Cave, Young Fathers, Hope and Jenny Beth, who for Depeche Mode take over the warm-up at other stations of this tour) only gets three songs – and with that, how their club-suitable, dancing trip hop in an ethereal trance on the big stage is lost in a nice way, but apparently also very unimpressive – is the most important thing in this respect: the weather clears up, it will be a dry evening – and quite a triumph for Depeche Modewho leave out any nostalgic comfort or pension prophecies of doom and focus on their Memento Mori-Present travel with revitalized freshness in absolute top form.

To set the mood, the hard techno pumps out of the system at least far more effectively and purposefully than the daydreaming of Helosthe overdriven bass and an almost absurdly crashing kick drum gets the whole set about the aesthetics of Depeche Mode determine. The subwoofer thump in My Cosmos is Mine In fact, it’s so fat and massive that it literally turns your stomach upside down and Dave Gahan’s vocals are practically swallowed up. The opener of Memento Mori leveled live as an even more impressive piece than on record – maybe not really wanted because of the imbalance in the mix?

As a set list opener, the exhausting tour de force was received with restraint by the approximately 25,000 visitors. And that the transition to the following Wagging Tongue also does not happen seamlessly, also takes air out of the momentum. Nevertheless, the ice soon begins to melt and the distance decreases. Gahan struts like the most wonderful vampire peacock in the world, wiggles his bottom, ostentatiously grabs his crotch and a little later presents his shoes with charismatic vanity: the smart ones Walking in My Shoes and It’s No Good pick up of course.

Just so the wonderful Sister of Night maybe a bit out of place in the setlist and hits the brakes again. Gahan turns pirouettes, but the spark doesn’t really want to jump over an audience that acts exuberantly to a manageable extent for long stretches anyway: the mood naturally fluctuates depending on the whereabouts of the drunk “Dave, you horny bitch!-Calls for general text safety and fulfilled fan bliss. In total, however, the complete two hours of playing time, which feel much more compact, can be felt in the crowd above all reservations.

Either way, the show has reached operating temperature anyway and is getting better with every minute. The great Zephyr-Variant of In Your Room puts the guitar in the mix at an audible point of a beautifully powerfully staged relaxation Everything Counts as an endorphin boost over the bridge to the eternal underdog hit Precious stomps: Gahan’s voice is a bit too flat for once, and the audience doesn’t intonate as sympathetically as the number deserves – nevertheless, the gem at least confirms its role as a personal favourite.

After that comes over the gloriously droning, crushing ambient contemplation Speak to Me (now taking the space it deserves) Martin L. Gore’s grand entrance into the spotlight: A Question of Love is still the ultimate trademark song of the 61-year-old, and it gets to your knees devotedly hauntingly this evening as well, but the following one pleases Soul to Me even more because of the surprise effect: as a piano ballad, the new piece towers over its studio version and feels like a potential new semi-classic.

Ghosts Again meanwhile has arguably rightfully secured an instant spot in upcoming setlists and the anthem I Feel You starts to drift into a jam. A Pain That I’m Used To claps to the club drive of the Jacques Lu Cont interpretation as a fantastic party, after which World in My Eyes demonstrates the tribute to Andy Fletcher without getting sentimental or corny in its (by any measure) touching streak.

Wrong (One of the proven most annoying, after all Depeche Mode-Songs ever) pumps representative of the sound, tends towards a sledgehammer in its interpretation (Chris Eigner, who is always allowed to step into the limelight with a few extra drummings, has fundamentally always used the Uff-Zack club so offensively for almost all songs used?!), the bridge can still breathe deeply contemplatively.

On the one hand, however, the context supports this subjective failure; on the other hand, the finale of the event plays all the goodies. Stripped slowly builds up and rolls gloriously along, John the Revelator rocks with more speed and the immortal Enjoy The Silence may fray funky and end abruptly: more crowd-pleaser is actually only possible in the relay of encores, which fireworks to show off.

In a meditative way, accompanied by spherical accompaniment by Peter and Christian on the keyboards Waiting for the Night Dave (in velociraptor posture) and soulman Martin on the jetty first cause goosebumps that lift with profound beauty, before Just Can’t Get Enough and more Never Let Me Down Again in front of the angeblues roasting Personal Jesus remain pure animation kerosene. The light show, which was successful throughout the evening, and the above-average solid sound play their part in this.

That Depeche Mode When in doubt, they prefer to go with the tried and tested on their tours, because relying on the latest remains an easily acceptable curse and advantageous blessing with a satisfaction guarantee – because in the euphoria of the evergreen hail some questions remain unanswered: dignity My Favourite Stranger be able to more consistently overcome the inhibition threshold to noise that is only hinted at on the record live? Have It’s Always You or Don’t Say You Love Me beyond studio uniformity with more edge and energy, the makings of fan favorites? One can only speculate about that.

After that, the lights in the Wörthersee Stadium don’t go on for a long time, the front gates of the arena remain closed and in front of the location, thousands of people push through a gate that is almost one and a half meters wide due to a lack of better signage (or organization?) – and yet the show in Klagenfurt complains immediate place in the hearts of fans, answers the never-before-seen question about the relevance of Depeche Mode (who show a rousing effectiveness in 2023, as if they still have something to prove to someone; hugging each other with a joy that is contagious and seems inspired) more impressive than the great comeback Memento Mori already done anyway.

Setlist:

My Cosmos Is Mine

Wagging Tongue

Walking in My Shoes

It’s No Good

Sister of Night

In Your Room

Everything Counts

Precious

Speak to Me

A Question of Lust

Soul With Me

Ghosts Again

I Feel You

A Pain That I’m Used To

World in My Eyes

Wrong

Stripped

John the Revelator

Enjoy the Silence Encore:

Waiting for the Night

Just Can’t Get Enough

Never Let Me Down Again

Personal Jesus

