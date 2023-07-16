Deportivo Roca and Cipolletti already define the Opening of the Confluencia League

A few minutes after 1:00 p.m., the back end of the Opening of the Confluence League between Deportivo Roca and Cipolletti.

The first leg at La Visera de Cemento was 1-0 for Albinegro with a header from Ignacio Montero. Orange needs to win by two goals or by one to force penalties.

For today’s meeting Diego Napolitano made three changes compared to eleven last Sunday. L enteredLucas Pareja, Enzo Vallejos and Lautaro Bassi, by Luciano Roberti, Carlos López and Fabián Illanes. On Cipo’s side there were no changes.

With these modifications, Diego Guevara became a right back and William Aguirre He returned to the central defense. With the entry of Vallejos, he added one more attacker to Pablo Macsad.

formations

Sports Rock: Alex Veron; Diego Guevara, Jonathan Maslowski, Guillermo Aguirre, Alexis Villacorta; Lucas Pareja, Guido Altamirano, Facundo Miguel, Lautaro Bassi; Enzo Vallejos and Pablo Macsad. DT: Diego Napolitano.

Cipolletti: John Torralba; Thomas Paez, Jeremiah Langa, Sebastian Pradena, Ignatius Montero; Maurice Quilodran, Denis Lara, Matthew Quesada, Lucas Vazquez; Carin Najul and Federico Acevedo. DT: Bruno Gorer.





