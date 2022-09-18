According to Sina Entertainment , foreign media said that the lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been remade into the movie “Hot: The Trial of Depp and Amber”. It is reported that the film, which will star Mark Hapka as Depp and Meghan Davis as Amber, will be streamed on September 30. The video site’s chief content officer said the film will showcase the headlines millions of viewers have seen about the pair over the summer.

Both parties are movie actors, they got married in 2015 and divorced in 2017. Heard sued Heard for defamation in February 2019 after Heard accused Depp of violence in an editorial column written by The Washington Post in December 2018.

On June 1, 2022, a jury found Depp in favor of all three charges, awarding him $15 million in damages. A month later, Heard’s team of lawyers filed a 43-page motion to overturn the trial, which was dismissed by the presiding judge two days later.