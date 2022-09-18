Home Entertainment Depp v. Heard case will be made into a movie Netizen: Will there be a sparring scene? – Movie – cnBeta.COM
Entertainment

Depp v. Heard case will be made into a movie Netizen: Will there be a sparring scene? – Movie – cnBeta.COM

by admin
Depp v. Heard case will be made into a movie Netizen: Will there be a sparring scene? – Movie – cnBeta.COM

According to Sina Entertainment, foreign media said that the lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been remade into the movie “Hot: The Trial of Depp and Amber”. It is reported that the film, which will star Mark Hapka as Depp and Meghan Davis as Amber, will be streamed on September 30. The video site’s chief content officer said the film will showcase the headlines millions of viewers have seen about the pair over the summer.

Both parties are movie actors, they got married in 2015 and divorced in 2017. Heard sued Heard for defamation in February 2019 after Heard accused Depp of violence in an editorial column written by The Washington Post in December 2018.

On June 1, 2022, a jury found Depp in favor of all three charges, awarding him $15 million in damages. A month later, Heard’s team of lawyers filed a 43-page motion to overturn the trial, which was dismissed by the presiding judge two days later.

See also  In 2021, Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory will deliver more than 480,000 vehicles, accounting for "half of the world" - Tesla Tesla Electric Vehicles

You may also like

Raise a placard for love and walk with...

It’s not easy to hit the watch. These...

The Sony World Photography Awards are on display...

Appreciation | The music album “Lang Lang’s Disney”...

The most authentic Giuseppe Verdi at the Verdi...

Miss Marple is back, Agatha Christie’s heirs authorize...

Wheels of History: Farewell to Dave Smith, Father...

Global Quick Look: Chen Xiuzhu’s Personal Information Who...

The ceiling of the drama “Keep in Business”...

Al Blue Note i Cuban Latin Jazz All...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy