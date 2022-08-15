Source: Sohu Entertainment
Sohu Entertainment News Johnny Depp will direct a film again after 25 years, directing a feature film “Motigliani”, focusing on Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani. Depp also serves as a producer along with Al Pacino and others.
Based on a play by Dennis McIntyre, the script tells the story of Modigliani in 1916 and is set over two days/48 hours of “turbulence and change.” It is planned to start filming in 2023, and it is not known whether Depp will also appear.
Depp previously directed the film "The Adventures of a Heroic Teenager" in 1997.
