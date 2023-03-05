Home Entertainment Depravation – IV:Letvm
With Depravation real masters of rancid defiance of death are successfully reporting back. The Hessian quartet recently made a name for itself at the beginning of the pandemic with “III: Odor Mortis”, the right soundtrack for a self-destructive world. In the almost three years since then, very little has changed on the pitch-black, encrusted course. Also „IV:Letvm“ is evil, destructive and brutal.

Again, unsurprisingly, these nine tracks in just over 33 minutes take no prisoners. One of the grueling highlights is “War Dreams Of Itself”, which emphasizes the more complex side of the guys from Giessen in just under five minutes. Especially the terribly long, lazy intro surprises in the best sense of the word, after that it gets martial. Blackened Death with a crust touch keeps the tempo high almost all the time, smaller caesuras try to work their way out of the swamp and yet get stuck in a sea of ​​sawing guitars and poisonous wafts of fog. The roller keeps rolling again and again.

“Suffering” would actually also be a great title for this record, which unloads with astonishing precision in these 190 seconds. Depravation use speed as a tool of madness, the felt constant rattling of destruction torpedoing all senses. The way the opening “Nur Eine Spalt” immediately leads into media res and almost explodes also struggles to have respect. Screams of pain and despair make hearing and sight go away. Only in the concluding “Sadness” does it use more complex, instrumental sounds that have absolutely nothing to do with forgiveness.

There are no surprises to be heard from Depravation, but that shouldn’t bother you. The German quartet delivers, and without compromise. “IV:Letvm” is incredibly evil, destructive and oppressive. Almost the entire record runs at the absolute limit, which offers amazing entertainment value. The soundtrack to the ugliness of the current end times succeeds once again excellently and skillfully breaks even the last resistance.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 02/17/2023
Available via: Lifeforce Records (diaphragm)

Website: www.depravationkills.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/depravationkills

