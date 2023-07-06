Deputies are on their way to approving the “rescue” for debtors of UVA credits

The Chamber of Deputies this Wednesday night was on its way to approving the bill to resolve the drama of almost 100,000 families taking UVA mortgage loans. The initiative had the support of the Frente de Todos, allied blocs and only a part of Together for Change, which could not unify a position and whose vote would be divided.

A wave of abstentions was expected in the opposition coalition and some radical votes in favor, which Julio Cobos, from Mendoza, the main promoter of the law, managed to attract. The Left Front and the liberal blocs, on the other hand, opted for rejection.

The project, which will later have to go through the Senate, was the result of an arduous negotiation between Cobos and Carlos Heller, president of the Budget and Finance Commission.

“Today there is no mortgage loan because the contractual equity between the evolution of salary and the evolution of inflation was broken, and that equity is what must be maintained in all long-term contracts,” Cobos stated.

As specified, in 2016 9,000 credits were granted; in 2017, 75,000; in 2018, 81,000; in 2019, 10,000; and as of 2020 “practically none”. “What happened was that as of September 2018, the salary lost against inflation, and that is why measures and suggestions from the three powers appeared,” he added.

The debate confronted Cobos with the economist Martín Tetaz, aligned with Senator Martín Lousteau, who had led a minority opinion with some similarities but also differences, especially in relation to the contribution of the banks.

“Our approach was not to create a problem where the problem does not exist. Yes, the people who took out a mortgage loan are suffering to be able to pay the fee and are poor, just like the 40 million Argentines who have seen their real wages fall between 20% and 25% in recent years. But this fall affects the one who took a UVA credit and the one who rents equally, ”said Tetaz.

What the project says about UVA credits

The owed quotas will be adjusted by the RIPTE index (formal salary of the economy). If the difference between the fee calculated based on salaries is less than that calculated by UVA, the debtor will pay an adjustment for salaries and the difference will be compensated with monthly contributions from the banks, through a “Trust Fund for Mortgage Compensation and Promotion”. .

But if the quota calculated by wages is greater than that calculated by UVA, the lowest one also prevails, that is, the debtor will pay based on inflation.

The banks’ contribution will be up to 0.0025% of the average daily balance of deposits in pesos and in foreign currency. In addition, the Central Bank may integrate the Fund with the premiums provided by borrowers of new credits.

“The problem is huge for the more than 95,000 families taking credit, but it is negligible for the financial system: UVA loans represent 2% of loans and only 0.9% of deposits,” Cobos said.

For credits already granted, the calculation based on salaries will take the 1st as the base period. January 2023. The Mendoza proposed that the calculation be from August 2019, when the first freeze occurred.

The amount of the installment may not exceed 30% of the debtors’ income. If that happens, the credit term must be extended, although by no more than 25% of the originally agreed term.

On the other hand, if the debtor is unemployed, the Fund will take charge of up to the first three installments incurred in arrears.

In addition, interest on mortgage loans may be deducted from Income Tax up to the limit of three minimum wages (currently 20,000 pesos, which will rise to 240,000 pesos).

Eviction trials and foreclosures are also suspended for one year; and the families that accede to the law are forced to desist from any judicial action in process.

Tetaz’s proposal shared the updating of quotas by RIPTE; the extension of the term of the credit in case the quota exceeds 30% of the family income; and the creation of a Compensation Fund, which would intervene only in cases where inflation rises more than wages (and not the other way around, as was approved).

“Given that, by its design, the compensation fund is balanced and self-financed, the banks’ contribution will be a one-time only or if an exceptional situation occurs that requires it,” Tetaz proposed in his opinion, which did not prosperous.

Buenos Aires Correspondent





