Deputies deal with the strengthening of the Federal Criminal Justice of Santa Fe

Deputies deal with the strengthening of the Federal Criminal Justice of Santa Fe

This Tuesday at 11 a.m., the National Chamber of Deputies, chaired by Cecilia Moreauwill meet in order to consider:

  • Strengthening of the Federal Criminal Justice in the province of Santa Fe. (File 2436-D-2022).
  • Simplified Regime and Exchange Regime for Small Technological Taxpayers. Establishment.
  • Law 22,990 of Human Blood. Modification.

This is a special session, which was requested by the Deputy German Martinezamong others.

In turn, it will deal with assignment of jurisdiction made by the province of Chaco to the national State, for the creation of the Laguna El Palmar National Park and National Reserve.

The activity can be followed live through the following links:

