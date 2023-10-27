Deputies: what would the rearming of JxC be like in Congress after the Bullrich-Milei agreement

After the implosion of Together for Change after the sudden announcement of the support of Patricia Bullrich and Mauricio Macri for the presidential candidate of La Libertad Avanza, Javier Mileithe political forces that remain in the opposition coalition began to outline how the interbloc could be reconfigured starting in December.

If the fracture of Together for Change is consummated, the interblock will have a smaller size than that marked by the results of the general elections, before the surprising Bullrich-Macri movement.

Adding the seats with a mandate until 2025 and the elected deputies, Together for Change was aimed at forming an interblock of 93 deputies.

But the decision of Macri and Bullrich predicts a stampede of PRO’s toughest wingwhich anticipates an important purge: the UCR, Radical Evolution, the soft wing of the PRO, the Civic Coalition and other minority expressions would remain.

It is still premature to specify what the scope of the recomposition will be, but what is clear is that Together for Change, “as it was known, it will no longer exist”and will be much smaller in size.

“Together for Change as we know it today will no longer exist, neither the alliance nor the blocks. From now until December 10, the alliance is not going to leave, everything will continue as it is until now. Then a decision will come with the deputies who enter,” PRO parliamentary sources admitted to the agency. THAT.

Ritondo defined his position facing the runoff

One of those who could leave JxC to join some type of alliance with Javier Milei is the current head of the yellow block, Cristian Ritondowhich renewed its bench with the help of the former Minister of Security, who placed it at the top of the list for the province of Buenos Aires.

This Thursday, after meditating on the decision, the man from Buenos Aires announced that will follow the Bullrich-Macri line and support Milei in the runoff.

Whether or not to support the libertarian in the final battle against Sergio Massa is the element that is presented as the great dilemma of the opposition alliance these days, although the tensions between “hawks” and “doves” were pre-existing.

“Since 2003 I have been part of the PRO and I have accompanied Mauricio Macri in the decision to change the country. Today I am the first deputy elected by the list led by Patricia Bullrich. That is why I support the position that both took in the face of the November 19 runoff. “Our adversary is Kirchnerist populism that did so much damage to the country,” the leader tweeted.

Photo: X/@cristianritondo

The Macrista deputy and former Minister of Education of Cambiemos also did the same. Alejandro Finocchiaro: “In this moment of extreme crisis in our country, I support the decision of Mauricio Macri and Patricia Bullrich to put an end once and for all to the Kirchnerist populism that brought us here.”

The deputy and former head of Public Media Hernan Lombardi would also follow the same path, like the anti-Peronist Fernando Iglesias and the leader of United Republicans, Ricardo Lopez Murphy.

The elected representatives will do the same. Maximiliano Guerra y Silvana Giudiciboth very close to Bullrich.

With the possible departure of Ritondo from the PRO bloc starting in December, a bid would open to occupy that key seat of power for parliamentary negotiations.

The current parliamentary secretary Silvia Lospennatothe former Buenos Aires governor María Eugenia Vidal and Diego Santilli appear as strong cards to fight for that place.

The reconfiguration would also reach the UCR, although in this case the Milei factor is not presented as a watershed (with the exception of Luis Petri, who was proposed to be kicked out of the party for being different), since with greater or less emphasis, all the actors of the centenary party expressed themselves totally against accompanying the libertarian.

Christian Ritondo, Alexander Finocchiaro, Hernan Lombardi and Fernando Churches. Photos: NA

Almost two years after the schism that occurred in December 2021 with the split of an important group of national deputies referenced in the leadership of the national senator Martin Lousteauthe reunification of the blocks is a closer horizon.

As confirmed by the agency THAT from parliamentary sources of radicalism, one of the figures being talked about to preside over a reunified bench is that of Cordoba Rodrigo De Loredo.

Who led the bench for 10 years, the man from Córdoba Mario Negriwill leave his seat in December and a vacancy will open in which his co-provincial has a good chance of filling.

“With the result of the elections, something is going to change. And in December we have to put together the blocks. Then during the summer there may or may not be more movements. But By December there will be definitions“, advanced the sources consulted from the UCR.

Chamber of Deputies. Photo: Juan Obregón

At the same time, with the weakening of the PRO in Together for Change, the UCR could regain the leadership of the parliamentary coalition and retain the presidency of the interbloc. But these are negotiations that – with the PRO in an accelerated state of decomposition – are still far from starting.

When what remains of the yellow block within JxC reaches its final form, threads will begin to define the presidency of the interblock.

The name of Miguel Pichetto, who joins the Lower House starting in December with all his experience in tow, will be on that list, but it is more likely that the UCR will have preference this time in light of the size of its bench.

The panorama in Union for the Homeland

In the ruling party, the bloc that will soon stop calling itself “Frente de Todos” to acquire its new name “Union for the Homeland”the current national deputy German Martinezwho has just renewed his seat for the province of Buenos Aires, has all the numbers to continue as president of the bench.

A man of the National Militancy Current, a political group led by vice presidential candidate Agustín Rossi, Martínez is highly recognized by his peers for the work he carried out from the resignation of Máximo Kirchner as president of the bloc when the space was divided in the debate regarding the renegotiation of the debt with the IMF.

“The electoral process is not over. Whenever there is a parliamentary renewal, you have to talk to your colleagues to see how it continues. If you win, surely the President will want to give his opinion on the matter,” they stopped short of Martínez when asked by Argentine News.

Germán Martínez. Photo: Télam Cecilia Moreau. Photo: Telam

A question mark has to do with who will be president of the lower house in the next composition of the body. A priori, the natural thing would be the continuity of Cecilia Moreau in a scenario of victory for Sergio Massa.

But in recent days rumors have emerged about an alleged transfer of the Renovador Front leader to an important position in the Buenos Aires Cabinet. Axel Kicillof.

The presidency of the Budget and Finance Commission, perhaps the most important of all since it is the one that assigns financing to each of the regulations, would remain in the hands of Carlos Heller.

The head of Banco Credicoop and the Solidarity Party is recognized by his peers for his high degree of knowledge, communication skills and vocation for dialogue in the role he has had to perform since January 2020.

