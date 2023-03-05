WIEN. Than just more Stephen owner from Vienna and Judith Lisa Bogusch from East Tyrol, she is studying media music in Vienna, one could assume that it could be something like a duel on an equal footing. At the latest after the end of the voting phase, it usually lasted seven minutes with this singing relay, the independent notary asked moderator Arabella Kiesbauer whether it was a 50:50 race or whether it was clear, with “there was a big gap between the Finalists” answered, it was probably clear: Stefan Eigner will be the winner and thus star of the year.

Victory as a substitute candidate

With his own composition “Des End is no fern”, which he put on paper in just five minutes about nine months ago, it reminded Stefan’s performance of the young Fendrich in terms of attitude, he was ultimately able to assert himself. Stefan started this season as a substitute candidate. All the best for later!

Text: POPMAGAZIN.at / Hans Juergen Gernot Miggl, 07.05.2022