DeSantis discusses trade with South Korean authorities

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held trade meetings with South Korean officials in Seoul on Wednesday, on the second leg of his four-nation tour, in an attempt by potential rival Donald Trump to improve his diplomatic credentials ahead of an expected presidential campaign announcement.

DeSantis, who was leading a trade mission from Florida, met with South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and expressed his hope to create more jobs by facilitating investment and trade with Seoul in his state, according to the Florida office. Han Han, the government’s number two behind President Yoon Suk Yeol, called for more cooperation in industries such as space and aviation, which he described as Florida’s “strongholds.”

DeSantis had previously met with Kim Dong-yeon, governor of Gyeonggi province, the country’s largest, about possible partnerships in industries such as biotech and solar energy, Kim’s office said.

According to DeSantis’ office, trade between Florida and South Korea exceeds $1.3 billion, making Florida the country’s 7th largest bilateral trade partner in the Asia-Middle East region.

DeSantis is considered former President Trump’s main rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. He was expected to announce his campaign in May.

The governor, who was traveling with state officials and his wife, Casey DeSantis, began his tour in Japan, where he met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday and discussed bilateral and regional issues, according to Japan’s Ministry of Foreign. After South Korea, DeSantis will travel to Israel and Great Britain.

