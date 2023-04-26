Home » DeSantis discusses trade with South Korean authorities
Entertainment

DeSantis discusses trade with South Korean authorities

by admin
DeSantis discusses trade with South Korean authorities

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held trade meetings with South Korean officials in Seoul on Wednesday, on the second leg of his four-nation tour, in an attempt by potential rival Donald Trump to improve his diplomatic credentials ahead of an expected presidential campaign announcement.

DeSantis, who was leading a trade mission from Florida, met with South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and expressed his hope to create more jobs by facilitating investment and trade with Seoul in his state, according to the Florida office. Han Han, the government’s number two behind President Yoon Suk Yeol, called for more cooperation in industries such as space and aviation, which he described as Florida’s “strongholds.”

DeSantis had previously met with Kim Dong-yeon, governor of Gyeonggi province, the country’s largest, about possible partnerships in industries such as biotech and solar energy, Kim’s office said.

According to DeSantis’ office, trade between Florida and South Korea exceeds $1.3 billion, making Florida the country’s 7th largest bilateral trade partner in the Asia-Middle East region.

DeSantis is considered former President Trump’s main rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. He was expected to announce his campaign in May.

The governor, who was traveling with state officials and his wife, Casey DeSantis, began his tour in Japan, where he met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday and discussed bilateral and regional issues, according to Japan’s Ministry of Foreign. After South Korea, DeSantis will travel to Israel and Great Britain.

See also  Telepass makes a show of itself at the Citytech in Milan

You may also like

UNDERCOVER x Disney’s latest joint series Lookbook and...

A girl took 10 pills for a viral...

In May, bad luck will be far away...

Outrage over an act of vandalism in a...

The North Face Urban Exploration 2023 Spring/Summer REDISCOVER...

At the Geox Theater the jazz voice of...

Giants beat Cardinals 5-4 on Sabol’s home run

Hair removal ads fined 200,000 for using orangutans...

Vincent’s unsustainable daily newspaper – Il Sole 24...

Grandchildren Law: 80 Argentines per day apply for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy