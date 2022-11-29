Home Entertainment Descalzi, Eni: “Hvo vegetable fuel is suitable for diesel engines that must not disappear”
ROME – Eni’s Hvo vegetable fuel can “be used on euro 5 and euro 6 diesel engines” with a “whole life” reduction of emissions of 90%”.
Eni’s CEO Claudio Descalzi stated this, underlining that “we are also working on electric vehicles, which have very low penetration, but we cannot think that diesel will disappear, that’s not the case”. “Biofuel – he adds – allows current industry to go ahead with its components and give competitiveness to an industry that is fundamental for Italy, not only for Europe and Lombardy”. “When we talk about the future of energy – he underlined – we must put the element of environmental sustainability in a rational way by focusing not only on a technology, but also on energy security based on today’s vectors, and on the competitiveness of companies so as not to atrophy them “.

“We have invested almost 8 billion in new proprietary technologies over the last 8 years – Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi told ‘Lombardy 2030’ – and we have opened 7 research centers in Italy, 2 of which in Lombardy in Milan and Mantua , going from 150 to 1,500 researchers in all”. “We have assets – he added – over 7,500 patents, which especially in Lombardy concern sustainable mobility through biofuels, products that do not conflict with food”. These are mainly “oily shrubs such as castor oil that grow in areas without water”. “The biorefineries in Gela, Venice and in the future in Livorno – he concluded – allow us to use vegetable oil and not petroleum that we don’t have, to also obtain biogas”.

