Home Entertainment DESCENTE Teams Up With Paul Smith For A New Collection
Entertainment

DESCENTE Teams Up With Paul Smith For A New Collection

by admin
DESCENTE Teams Up With Paul Smith For A New Collection

DESCENTE teamed up with British fashion designer Paul Smith to launch a new joint series, drawing inspiration from the British pop music of Paul Smith’s founding year in 1970, creating wearer jackets, down jackets, long-sleeved knitted sweaters, short-sleeved jackets around “WINTER TONIC” Polo, spliced ​​sports jackets, backpacks, messenger bags, sports caps and other single products and co-branded shoes.

Among them, the wearer’s jacket is modeled on the DUALIS urban function series VERTEX JACKET, made of Dermizax fabric, and uses the representative purple and dark blue contrasting color stitching with the hallucination music logo of the 1970s; the down jacket presents the sense of rock music with metallic luster. , two layers of waterproof fabrics and waterproof zippers are enough to deal with all kinds of weather challenges; the joint shoes are modeled after the representative shoe of the DUALIS series, PRIMER LTR, and the soles are made of Vibram Megagrip rubber outsole. Master, a shoe with a contrasting color design.

The DESCENTE x Paul Smith joint series has been the first to land on the brand’s online channels, and will be officially launched in designated offline stores on September 15.

See also  The TV series "City of Streaming Light" officially announced that Jing Tian and Xu Weizhou will join hands to perform the unparalleled love jqknews

You may also like

Lynn Gong 2023 Spring/Summer “Wanderer” Theme Series Released,...

Raphael, the portrait of Julius II returns to...

The symphonic poem “A Thousand Miles of Rivers...

Veronesi (Calzedonia): «We have big plans for Marras....

Peppa Pig: First same-sex couple in children’s TV...

VALENTINO PINK PP “pink” decorated with global fashion...

The 60th Anniversary Theme Exhibition of Popular Film...

Defamation Case Ends in Settlement – Video Site...

The grand opening of PENHALIGON’S Shanghai Gateway Plaza...

MARINE SERRE RELEASES NEW ECLIPS SERIES BAG

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy