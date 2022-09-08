DESCENTE teamed up with British fashion designer Paul Smith to launch a new joint series, drawing inspiration from the British pop music of Paul Smith’s founding year in 1970, creating wearer jackets, down jackets, long-sleeved knitted sweaters, short-sleeved jackets around “WINTER TONIC” Polo, spliced ​​sports jackets, backpacks, messenger bags, sports caps and other single products and co-branded shoes.

Among them, the wearer’s jacket is modeled on the DUALIS urban function series VERTEX JACKET, made of Dermizax fabric, and uses the representative purple and dark blue contrasting color stitching with the hallucination music logo of the 1970s; the down jacket presents the sense of rock music with metallic luster. , two layers of waterproof fabrics and waterproof zippers are enough to deal with all kinds of weather challenges; the joint shoes are modeled after the representative shoe of the DUALIS series, PRIMER LTR, and the soles are made of Vibram Megagrip rubber outsole. Master, a shoe with a contrasting color design.

The DESCENTE x Paul Smith joint series has been the first to land on the brand’s online channels, and will be officially launched in designated offline stores on September 15.