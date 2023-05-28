Home » Desertion of health personnel from the Children’s Hospital of La Plata: “An unprecedented crisis”
Desertion of health personnel from the Children’s Hospital of La Plata: “An unprecedented crisis”

Desertion of health personnel from the Children’s Hospital of La Plata: “An unprecedented crisis”

The head of the medical clinic service and president of the association of professionals of the Hospital de Niños de La Plata, Zulma Fernándezassured that this care center “is going through an institutional crisis never seen before” and attributed it above all to the salaries received by health workers.

The Hospital de Niños de La Plata is one of the main child health centers in Argentina. It is considered the largest pediatric hospital in the country. and today it is going through a great crisis, after the resignation of health personnel due to low salaries.

“50 professionals from 11 specialties left and the reason is mainly due to salaries. Care continues to be provided, but the salaries are terrible. A professional entering the career, with 36 hours earns 210 thousand pocket pesos, but if you cross the highway, the salary is double. So people leave us,” Fernández said.

In statements to the program “One of these days”, hosted by Jorge Pizarro on Radio Rivadavia, he added: “We have staff and we give our all, but for example, of the 350 that there were in the glory days, today we have 200. This shrinking and the flight of specialists lowers the complexity.”

Regarding the number of reported cases of bronchiolitis in children, the head of the medical clinic service explained: «For us bronchiolitis at this time of year is not new. But respiratory diseases in a context like the one I am telling you about, gives it a serious framework«.

«And in the city of La Plata is added the fact that after 8:00 p.m. there is no pediatric guard in the private sector and everyone comes to the public sector»Fernandez specified.

Finally, he revealed that the situation has them “distressed and worried”, so they decided to join. «This is the house of a lifetime, where the teachers formed us. If the people who are trained are a poorly qualified resource and when the time comes they do not take charge, we cannot be teachers of anyone»he concluded.

It should be remembered that this institution is key to the Argentine health system, since it offers high-quality health services to children and adolescents throughout the country. In addition, the hospital is a center for research and training of health professionals, which contributes to improving the quality of health services throughout the country.


