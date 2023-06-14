Design Fire Empowers Industry｜1-Day Countdown to 2023 Guangzhou Panyu Designers Conference- ChinaEntertainment.com

The 2023 Guangzhou·Panyu Designer Conference will kick off at the Panyu Hotel on June 15th! With the theme of “Enabling Industrial Design Fire”, this conference will create a “1+N” activity cluster centered on the theme conference, gather design talents at home and abroad, and set off a storm of communication, cooperation and innovation.

Focusing on innovating “advanced design”, empowering “advanced smart manufacturing” and realizing “first to seize the market”, this conference invites design elites to focus on talent cultivation, industry empowerment, and innovative development, focusing on promoting the talent chain, innovation chain, and industry chain In-depth integration to give a keynote speech, jointly discuss the strategic opportunities for talent gathering and innovative development in the era of digital economy, and jointly promote the construction of Panyu’s “Intelligent Manufacturing Innovation City”.

Big names gathered, keynote speeches, bright spots, a feast of wisdom!

【Big coffee teaser 1】

Liu Guanzhong, the first senior professor of liberal arts at Tsinghua University

Speech topic: “The Logic of Design——An Interpretation of the “Chinese Plan””

Government subsidy scholar; the first batch of liberal arts senior professors at Tsinghua University; honorary vice president of the China Industrial Design Association, director of the Expert Working Committee; director of the Design Strategy and Prototype Innovation Institute of the Academy of Fine Arts, Tsinghua University; honorary chairman of the China Guanghua Dragon Award Committee; Member of the Academic Committee of the Aesthetic Research Center of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

【Big coffee teaser 2】

Xin Xiangyang, Dean of the Institute of Design Thinking and Social Technology System Design, Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts

Speech topic: “From Product to Strategic Innovation: Avoid Putting Excessive Energy on the Wrong Battlefield”

Founder of XXY Innovation Design Thinking and Strategic Consulting. It mainly focuses on research in emerging fields such as interaction design, user experience and service design, and puts forward important theories and methods in the field of interaction and service design such as “five elements of interaction”, “behavior logic”, and “from user experience to experience design”.

【Big coffee teaser 3】

Wang Tan, Vice President and Chief Designer of Guangdong Huitian Aerospace Technology Co., Ltd. (Xpeng Huitian)

Speech topic: “Flying Cars Heading to a New Track – Empowering Design to Add Value to the Industry”

Has overseas study experience and 14 years of work and management experience in the field of industrial design. The products designed have won the world‘s three famous industrial design awards for many times: German Red Dot Award, IF Award and IDEA Award, and has 123 patents. In 2018, he joined Xiaopeng Huitian as a co-founder and served as the chief designer of Xiaopeng Huitian, responsible for the overall design of the company’s products. In 2023, he served as the general manager of Xiaopeng Automobile Styling Center. At present, he has led the team to complete the design and development of a variety of flying cars.

【Big coffee teaser 4】

Vice President of GAC Research Institute and Director of Concept and Modeling Design Center——Zhang Fan

Theme of the speech: “Design Empowers Live Up to the Era——Innovative Design Helps the High-quality Development of GAC’s Self-owned Brands”

Comprehensively manage the industrial design work of all models of GAC Group’s own brands “Trumpchi” and “Aian”, and build an international design team that spans three countries and four regions, is professional and systematic, and has strong business capabilities. With the design strength of “domestic leading and international first-class”, it will help promote the sales growth and market success of its own brand. As a representative of China‘s original automobile design, the designed models have won many domestic and foreign design awards, establishing a prominent position for Chinese design in the world‘s automobile industry.

【Big coffee teaser 5】

Zhou Xiang, former chief design director and current senior design consultant of Mindray Medical Group Industrial Design Center

Speech topic: “Innovative Development of Mindray Medical Industrial Design”

In 1995, he returned from studying in Japan and joined Shenzhen Mindray Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., from single-handedly to creating a design elite team of more than 60, integrating advanced industrial design concepts into medical device design practice, breaking the monopoly of international giants in the Chinese market. In the past few years, Mindray has developed from a start-up independent research and development to products sold in more than 190 countries, setting a new benchmark for the design of China‘s medical industry, promoting national brands, going global, and becoming a promoter and practitioner of China‘s medical industry design rejuvenation.

In this vibrant midsummer season, a design-enabled industry innovation and development event, overlooking the future, is just for you! June 15th Guangzhou Panyu, we are waiting for you!