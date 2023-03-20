Home Entertainment Design studio Hassell joins hands with to.org to create a public pavilion using recycled plastic and 3D printing technology
Design studio Hassell joins hands with to.org to create a public pavilion using recycled plastic and 3D printing technology

Design studio Hassell joins hands with to.org to create a public pavilion using recycled plastic and 3D printing technology

International design studio Hassell and creative space platform to.org recently officially announced a new project that will use recycled plastics and forward-looking design brand Nagami’s industry-leading 3D printing technology to create avant-garde public pavilions.

With the environment facing enormous challenges due to global warming, the project began with a meeting between Hassell Head of Design Xavier De Kestelier and Nagami founder Manuel Jimenez Garcia to set a precedent for creating a space that can adapt to extreme climates and promote awareness of Dialogue on issues such as resource waste and sustainable conservation achieves an educational effect that arouses reflection and resonance.

According to the simulated prototype, the main structure of the pavilion will be composed of 24 different components and produced by breakthrough 3D printing. Thanks to the geometric freedom provided by the aforementioned technology, the pavilion can run with the least amount of energy without electricity, saving Energy leads to another possibility for future design.

It’s also worth noting that for cooler regions, the pavilion will be hermetically closed, with the exterior fin design trapping snow for natural insulation (similar to how snow insulates an igloo); in warmer climates, overlapping fins will Provides natural shading, passive cooling, cross ventilation and water harvesting.

Xavier De Kestelier, Head of Design at Hassell, said in a statement: “This large-scale use of 3D printing for construction is very meaningful. Our goal is to create a pavilion that can run without electricity, while being able to Adapt to the local climate and leave as little carbon footprint as possible.”

See also  Ezra Pound's daughter, 97 years old: "I hope someone brings a flower to my father's grave"

The project is currently in the development stage, and interested readers may wish to browse the preview photo above to learn more.

