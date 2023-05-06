“Design” to enjoy the future | Federal Gordon joins hands with Xie Yingkai and Zhang Can to write a new chapter of joint design_Financial Channel_证券星星

(Original title: “Design” to enjoy the future | Federal Gordon joins hands with Xie Yingkai and Zhang Can to write a new chapter of joint design)

Imagine the future in design, and enjoy a better future through design.



On May 5th, Kapok Hotel in Chengdu, “Design” to enjoy the future-the launching ceremony of the 2024 designer co-branded model of Federal Gordon opened here.

Tang Wuchen·Kenwen Creative Group Executive Director/Design Director Xie Yingkai, CSD.DESIGN Founder and Creative Director Zhang Can, two major design masters, Lin Fulai, General Manager of Federation Gordon, Netease Home, Netease Design National Editor-in-Chief Hu Yanli, Wang Furong, the executive editor-in-chief of NetEase Home Furnishing, and others gathered at the scene to witness the continuation of the joint aesthetics of Federal Gordon with a group of local designers, lifestyle experts and media in Chengdu.

Design co-branding aesthetics continues again, creating new possibilities for custom home design

As early as 2019, Federal Gordon and Netease Home Furnishing joined hands with four well-known designers Chen Xuan, Gao Zhiqiang, Guan Tianqi, and Yan Wenhao to create customized joint models, setting off a joint trend ahead of the customized home furnishing industry. In 2023, the dream-seeking journey of the Federation Gordon joint model will start again. This time, Federal Gordon joined hands with two designers, Xie Yingkai and Zhang Can, to open a new exploration path for joint models. In essence, it is a new exploration of designing joint models.

Lin Fulai, general manager of Federation Gordon, put forward in his opening speech:Federated Gordon has always been focusing on original design. I think that the future custom home furnishing should be driven by design. In 2019, Federated Gordon began to work with many well-known domestic designers to create design possibilities in the field of customized home furnishing. With avant-garde design and a bold attempt at cross-border customization, we have officially started the exploration of textured and beautiful homes; in the past four years of aesthetic advancement, we have always adhered to the concept of “original design, quality home furnishing”, through innovative matching of product colors and textures, The multiple creation of the texture of the finish provides a higher aesthetic definition and emotional value for the living space. In 2023, we will meet again with teachers Xie Yingkai and Zhang Can to discuss more possibilities of living space. I believe that in 2024, the continuation and upgrading of the designer’s co-branded models will encounter a new trend of artistic life in the inspirational resonance of creative design.

As the strategic cooperative media of this launching ceremony, Netease Home Furnishing and Federal Gordon have been walking hand in hand along the way to explore the true meaning of advanced living aesthetics. Hu Yanli, the national editor-in-chief of Netease Home & Netease Design, shared her personal experience of the effect of Federal Gordon’s co-branded models. She said: At present, China‘s manufacturing industry is showing a development trend of oversupply, and product homogeneity is an important issue facing the industry. In this context, consumer iteration requires good original works, not past industrialized products. How to create new sparks between design and industry to help the industry transform and progress better is an important issue that needs to be considered. In the exploration of joint aesthetics, Federal Gordon has truly opened the boundary between design and industry, and endowed more possibilities for human settlement aesthetics.

2024The joint model was officially launched, and Federal Gordon Design jointly wrote a new chapter

From advocating the “light luxury life season” to “driving dreams forward” and working with designers to create joint models, Federation Gordon continues to advance on the road of creating dreams of quality life. This time, two designers, Xie Yingkai and Zhang Can, have joined hands to create a new season of joint products. They will use new works to interpret pioneering designs and explore better solutions for ideal life.

As co-designers of the co-branded model, Mr. Xie Yingkai, executive director/design director of Tang Wuchen·Kenwen Creative Group, and Mr. Zhang Can, founder and creative director of CSD.DESIGN, answered their reasons and prospects for this co-branded model cooperation on the spot. .

As the designer who has worked with Federation Gordon for two consecutive years to create joint models, Xie Yingkai pointed out that the two consecutive joint cooperations have different experiences and inspirations. I hope that this time I can work with Mr. Zhang Can and join hands with Federation Gordon to explore together. More possibilities for cutting-edge design.

As a well-known representative in the design cross-border field, this joint cooperation is a brand new attempt for Zhang Can. In his opinion, the logic of design is the same, and he hopes to use different design languages ​​to express new content for this joint cooperation.

At the event site, Xie Yingkai, Executive Director/Design Director of Tang Wuchen·Kenwen Creative Group, Zhang Can, Founder and Creative Director of CSD.DESIGN, Lin Fulai, General Manager of Federal Gordon, and Hu Yanli, National Editor-in-Chief of NetEase Home and NetEase Design, and other guests came to the stage together. A simple but grand ceremony, witnessing the “design” to enjoy the future – the launch of the Federal Gordon 2024 designer joint model, starting a new journey of joint cooperation in the new year.

The two designers gave a speech on the spot!Convey the profound meaning of aesthetics with design language

The essence of design is to interpret the understanding of life. This is also an important reason why Federal Gordon has always placed “original design and quality home furnishing” at the core of brand development. Joining hands with designers to enrich the understanding of life and design is also one of the original intentions of Federal Gordon to create joint models.

At the event site, two designers, Xie Yingkai and Zhang Can, also shared the theme of their personal design works. They interpreted their understanding of life with their own design language.

With the theme of “Design Heals the Heart”, Xie Yingkai shared his rethinking of the relationship between people and people, people and the environment, and people and society. He pointed out: Publicity, fun and openness are what we have always insisted on in design. Future home is not only the carrier of home space and comfortable life, but also needs to meet people’s spiritual pursuit, affirmation of self-worth and connection of family relationship. Teacher Xie Yingkai hopes to re-discuss the possibility of family life through the space objects in commercial or residential buildings, starting from the relationship between space and objects, and make the space more warm in a healing way. Mr. Xie Yingkai hopes that through this cooperation with Federal Gordon, he will not only make a home product, but also explore further experience of life.

Known as “Brother Volcano”, Zhang Can spans different fields, hoping to use the most authentic design to express the tension and vitality of space. In this joint cooperation, he shared many of his own case works, and also looked forward to the future design ecology. Using popular concepts such as ChatGPT to explore the future possibilities of design and human settlements. He pointed out: As designers, we all hope that our works will be innovative and playful, rather than focusing on form, which requires designers to maintain design thinking skills. All design expressions originate from thinking power, without thinking power, it will only be a formality. In an era of constant changes in social economy, world outlook and values, and technological means, designers must keep thinking, and thinking ability is an important basis for the survival of future design. Designers should try to exercise their thinking ability in a balanced way, balance customers, balance colors, balance the relationship between space scale and people in the design, and learn to choose and balance.

Just as Federal Gordon put forward in 2019: People who understand life will meet each other eventually.

It is the collision of inspiration with different designers like this time and time again that the joint name of Federal Gordon comes into being, which can continue to glow with new energy and vitality.

In the group photo of the audience, this “design” to enjoy the future-the launching ceremony of Federal Gordon’s 2024 designer joint model has come to an end, but in fact, the excitement has just begun. Next, the jointly-branded customized models jointly created by Federation Gordon, Netease, Xie Yingkai and Zhang Can will be launched one after another. What kind of new chapter of design will the new year’s joint model bring? worth looking forward to.

