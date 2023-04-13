ROME – This year Lexus will once again be the protagonist at Milan Design Week with many initiatives. The Japanese company will exhibit “Shaped by Air”, a new installation by the famous New York artist and architect Suchi Reddy, the prototypes created by the four winners of the Lexus Design Award 2023 and the public will also be able to admire the new RZ full electric SUV. For her creation, Reddy, founder of Reddymade architecture and design, was inspired by the curves and craftsmanship of the Lexus Electrified Sport coupé, resulting in an elegant and light work of art that expresses sustainability, innovation and l excellence of design.



Suchi Reddy

The “Shaped by Air” sculpture is partially made from recycled/repurposed consumables and conveys a sense of movement. At first glance, the pieces appear abstract, but as the visitor approaches, they reveal the silhouette of an automobile. “Lexus’ ongoing commitment to innovation, and its support for an artistic approach that is a confluence of art and design – Reddy underlined – led me to imagine this immersive experience as both a sculpture and a spatial experience. multisensory”. The artist has reimagined his installation specifically for the context of his exhibition at Superstudio in Milan (April 17-23). For the occasion, an elevated lounge was also created for rest and reflection in the name of Lexus’ famous Omotenashi hospitality, which will allow you to contemplate the work of the New York artist.



Lexus RZ full electric

In a gallery next to the “Shaped by Air” installation, the prototypes created by the four winners of the Lexus Design Award 2023 will be exhibited. Now in its eleventh edition, the award celebrates and promotes new creative talents from all over the world and the winners of these year were selected from 2,068 applications from 63 different countries. The jury chose the works of Pavels Hedström (Sweden, moved to Denmark), Jiaming Liu (China), Temporary Office (Vincent Lai, Singapore and Douglas Lee, Canada, emigrated to the USA) and Kyeongho Park and Yejin Heo (Republic of Korea ). This year Lexus has also established the “People’s Choice” award, in which the public can vote for their favorite project.

Voting will be open, both for visitors to the presentation and for those who will watch the works online. “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the inimitable Suchi Reddy and see the Lexus Electrified Sport come to life alongside the work of our Lexus Design Award winners,” said Brian Bolain, global marketing manager at Lexus. in designing for a better tomorrow it embodies the innovative spirit of the award and we cannot imagine a better synergy for this year’s presentation”. (Maurilio Rigo)