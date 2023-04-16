Design week, the other show is signed by the automotive industry. Here are the events not to be missed

From 17 to 23 April, Milan Design Week is back, a global event where, in the city and beyond, different worlds all linked to the world of style come together. Even the car will still be the protagonist, with previews of the sector and news: an opportunity not to be missed for enthusiasts and insiders, in light of the numbers of the 2022 edition which brought 600,000 visitors to the Milanese capital, 800 events, 1400 designer.

The car previews

In the front row is Hyundai which covers the role of main sponsor. The stand will be in via Solferino 28, where visitors will be able to admire the Ioniq 6 up close, the protagonist of an interactive work: the rest is a surprise. Expect to participate in an ideal journey into the future, where Koreans’ vision for a more sustainable tomorrow finds its place.

Otherwise, the preview of the Audi SQ8 e-tron (450 HP and 600 km of autonomy) is already “on the road”, in via Montenapoleone: the brand, one of the main protagonists of the Fuorisalone for nine years, this year will be waiting for the curious at the Audi House of Progress in corso venezia 11.





The entire Audi road map towards carbon neutrality will be present in the former Archbishop’s Palace and, again for the first time, the Audi Skysphere concept car – a futuristic full electric roadster -: the result of circular economy, technological progress and style. Around the car, 22 monoliths arranged in a circle (to symbolize the circular economy) will make up the installation “The Domino Act” by the Italian designer Gabriele Chiave, created together with the Controvento collective.

For the occasion, Maserati will bring three one-offs to Milan to visit on 19 and 20 April, within the Maserati Rossocorsa Milano space (viale di Porta Vercellina at number 16). It starts with the GranTurismo Launch Edition Prima Serie 75th Anniversary, then moves on to the Gran Turismo One-off Prisma with V6 Nettuno internal combustion engine, and the Gran Turismo One-off Luce with Folgore electric powetrain. There is also a digital model with the signature of Hiroshi Fujiwara. The Japanese artist will also feature his own capsule collection, designed specifically for the event.

Lastly, we go to the Tortona area for the preview of Smart #1. At number 31, the brand’s first electric SUV will be on display in the external space of Archiproducts Milano. “Smart has always been a design icon – explained Lucio Tropea, CEO of smart Italia Srl – and even the new generation carries on this tradition, thanks to stylistic and functional solutions created around the person. The result is a ‘habitat of mobility ‘ extremely technological, but at the same time reassuring and comfortable, just like the environment at home”. Finally to know.

Stellantis Concept Car: the style to come

The Lancia Pu+Ra Hpe, exhibited in via durini, is a true world premiere: it is a 100% electric showcar (with a range of over 700 km, recharging times of just over 10 minutes and energy consumption below 10 kWh every 100 km) ready to anticipate the look and stylistic language of the next Lancias. The new generation hybrid and electric Ypsilon will arrive in 2024, followed by its HF variant (2025) and the all-new sportback (2026).



The future signed by Citroen, on the other hand, starts from the RoDistrict, Rossana Orlandi’s art and design gallery (via Padova 727) and is called “Oli”: a real laboratory on wheels, it seems, it will inspire with its ideas and technologies Experiment with all future models of the brand. From here, in fact, design and planning solutions have already been born that reduce “excesses” on board and lower costs, to have an intelligent, sustainable, less complex and accessible vehicle for families.

For performance enthusiasts, it is also possible to touch the Peugeot 9X8 hypercar that will race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans: the address is via Tortona 15. The car features an unprecedented livery designed by J.Demsky, the whose graphic strength transports the hybrid vehicle (2.6-litre V6 and 680 HP with 200 kW rear electric generator) into a universe that mixes street art and technology. A real artistic performance to celebrate both Peugeot automotive design and the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In fact, Demsky didn’t limit himself to decorating the car by creating a stylistically original livery, but also wanted to design the graphics on the drivers’ overalls and helmets. After the great successes of the ancestors 905 (victory at Le Mans in 1992 and 1993) and 908 (2009), the brand is once again aiming for the podium.

Lexus and Cupra: art tells

It does not end here. What will the interiors of the future be like? In the Cupra Garage (in corso Como 1) a path has been set up that anticipates motorists the techniques of “parametric” design and 4D printing that will create the next components of the cars of tomorrow: natural fibers will be used instead of carbon; vegan leather fabrics with recycled polymers will replace the classic upholstery. Not to be missed.





The Lexus installation in via Tortona 27 also speaks of sustainability and recycling. It does so with the architect Suchi Reddy and “Shaped by Air”, partially made with recycled consumables. The sculpture from a distance is able to convey a sense of movement with abstract pieces, up close it reveals the silhouette of the Lexus Electrified Sport: thus the brand realizes its commitment to green, craftsmanship and design. Values ​​to be promoted so much so that in a gallery next to the installation, the prototypes created by the four winners of the Lexus Design Award 2023 are also on display. The award, now in its eleventh edition, celebrates and promotes new creative talents from all over the world.

Alfa Romeo: tradition is untouchable

Design is still synonymous with tradition for brands like Alfa Romeo. In via Verri 10, as part of the “The Automotive Gallery” project, a concept car will arrive directly from the Historical Museum of Arese: it is the Alfa Romeo Bertone Carabo, the first reinterpretation of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale. For the new Larusmiani boutique, therefore, the masterpiece designed in 1968 by Marcello Gandini will take center stage.