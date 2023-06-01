Desire to travel boldly Carolina Herrera Herrera launched a new lucky fantasy travel fragrance series

Six new floral scents for women with personalized bottles and beautiful blessings

“I have always thought of a perfume as an invisible accessory, and its bottle should be as refined and elegant as the scent. So, is the perfume bottle worth dressing up with a gorgeous accessory? It can also be used to match Our daily outfits, moods, and even makeup from Herrera Beauty. Fragrances can be a little more ‘grown up’, and bottles can be a little more fun!”

– Carolina A. Herrera, Creative Director, Herrera Beauty

Six playful floral fragrances inspire infinite possibilities. Drawing inspiration from the big and small opportunities and good fortune around us, Lucky Charms invites everyone to set out to discover the surprises in life. Although there is no secret to happiness, a bottle of Lucky Magic Travel fragrance will definitely bless you with lucky energy!

The colorful lights of the amusement park are always shining, the wheel of fortune is constantly turning, and opportunities are beckoning to you. Inspired by this, Caroline Herrera equips each two-tone bottle with delicate and elegant leather details and Herreia’s exclusive ribbon, which can also be combined according to style.

Brand official

LUCKY CHARM Gold Saints: Believe in the power of luck

Life is a gamble, roll the dice and see what happens! Whether you’re superstitious or not, it’s always right to have a trump card in your hand, and it’s time to invite the golden saint perfume to play.

Or should it be said that Fortuna (the goddess of fortune in Roman mythology) himself is invited to play? Like a thin breeze, scented with iris and hope, she came and went. Despite her love of being sought after by the world, she has been known to favor the bold. She wraps them in a vanilla-scented embrace, then releases them with a rousing, lucky kiss. She’s Lady Luck, or summer in a bottle, like a night on the town in your best dress, heralding possibilities.

The radiant orange accessory features a Blessed Beetle, which Carolina Herrera nicknamed her daughter Carolina A. Herrera as a child because she believed her daughter brought her good luck. Coincidentally, the beetle is also considered sacred, symbolizing creation, resurrection and new life.

Brand official

FEARLESS AND FABULOUS Breath of the Brave: Fearless Ahead

Looking for today’s positive energy? Self-exhortation and mantras might work for some, but for the Herrera girls, it’s all about a spritz of Breath of the Warrior.

The tiger’s eye on the bottle is decorated with the Eye of Horus, which encourages you to focus on your goals and stay away from negative emotions. Breath of the Brave perfume boldly awakens your courage and helps you step onto the stage of life without fear.

Breath of the Brave perfume with pink gardenia as the core fragrance, delicate and illusory, bold and tough. Under the lingering fragrance of flowers, its base note is like a secret waiting to be revealed, wrapped in layers of warm and luxurious cashmere fragrant wood, inspiring people to release its quiet power. The faintly emanating pear blossom notes make this fragrance more lively and exciting.

Brand official

ALEGRIA DE VIVIR: LIFE IS A ROLLER COAST

Want to face the ups and downs of life calmly? A little Alegria De Vivir spirit can make it easy for us. Just toss a coin in front of the roller coaster and enjoy the ride regardless of the outcome is a win.

Like fate giving you a second chance in hopelessness, the light and feminine Enchantment opens with peony passion that is about to emerge. The flowers bloom slowly, and the intoxicating floral fragrance is accompanied by a strong scent of cedar. While breathing, the rice fragrance of the tail note slowly dissipates, which is reassuring and reassuring like a beautiful promise.

The jasmine decoration on the bottle is not only a perfect symbol of femininity, but also a symbolic element in Carolina Herrera’s fashion and fragrance, making the fragrance of Phantom Joy more feminine. (Jasmine has always been a favorite of Ms. Herrera).

A few spritzers and you’re ready to go for a bold turnaround.

Brand official

ME FIRST Self-indulgence: Before falling in love, love yourself first

Sometimes, we have to put ourselves first. To quote a wise man: If you don’t love yourself, how can you love someone else?

The bottle is embellished with the most iconic Herrera accessories, beating red hearts, implying that people should put themselves first. It’s not about narcissism, it’s about self-love, self-acceptance, and the self-suggestions that make you confident and attractive.

Boldly feminine, the self-indulgent fragrance greets you with exotic lychee top notes and a no-man’s-land with Turkish rose blooming in the heart. After the freshness and sweetness, the cedar fragrance that bursts out is calm and powerful, and at the same time, it incorporates a little spicy feeling, full of vitality and burning.

Brand official

MAD WORLD: It’s okay to be imperfect

The world is so crazy that it’s okay if it’s not perfect. Enter the safe world created by Fragrance of Madness for you, and get a moment of calm in the midst of madness. Zen-like

If the fragrance is transformed into a scene, the wearer seems to have arrived at an oasis full of sweet-scented osmanthus, away from the chaos of modern life. Step forward and feel the halo of citrus green notes enveloping you like a protective film. When you move on, the top notes of bergamot are released gently, thus revealing the black tea scent of Lapsang Souchong, which is ethereal, ethereal and smoky.

The sweet and sour pineapple aroma always reminds us that life is often bittersweet and full of unknown collisions. But please remember that after every heavy rain, there will always be a ray of warm sunshine waiting for us.

Brand official

CALL ME DARLING Passionate Love Words: Breaking Anxiety with a Passionate Kiss

The kiss of passionate love should be matched with your favorite lipstick. Give a stranger a wink, and leave a ray of love and sweet words! Right now, embrace that funny and charming self, and meet every kiss and surprise unexpectedly.

Sweet Love Eau de Parfum is full of sensual allure, awakening your sense of smell with a fragrant orange blossom heart note. Once you are attracted by it, the appearance of the tonka bean base note will make you fall into it immediately and forget to return. Just when you are addicted, the sweet top note of cherry milk breaks in, and the two aromas are wonderfully intertwined, making people unable to extricate themselves and swaying their minds.

The bottle body is embellished with Lippy lipstick accessories, making it more sexy and feminine. This intoxicating fragrance invites you to crush restlessness with a kiss of love and to end a journey of luck with a passionate kiss.

Brand official

To celebrate the launch of this new bespoke collection, Carolina Herrera teamed up with Spanish multi-artist Ignasi Monreal to create a bright and pop world that perfectly captures the playful spirit of the Lucky Journey fragrance collection.